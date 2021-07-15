Will ‘Horns Down’ gesture be a penalty in 2021? ‘Probably,’ Big 12 official Greg Burks says

ARLINGTON, Texas — The “Horns Down” hand gesture, most commonly used by opponents to taunt Texas and its fans, has been debated often over the past few seasons.
But in that timeframe, there has been little clarity or consistency in how the use of that gesture — an inversion of Texas’ insignia — and other taunts have been enforced. Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks attempted to provide some clarity at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday.
During a rules briefing session in which a taunting crackdown for the 2021 season was addressed, Burks said the use of “Horns Down” will “probably” elicit a penalty this fall, if a player directs it toward an opposing Texas player on the field. However, Burks did say a player directing the gesture toward his own fans in the crowd likely won’t necessitate a yellow flag.
After that, Burks regressed into murkiness. He explained that if an official thinks the intent of a particular “Horns Down” gesture crosses the line, he can call the penalty anyway. Leaving that decision in an official's hands seems dangerous, especially late in a close game with the outcome on the line.
In short, some lucidity was provided Thursday, but not enough. The consistency of enforcement will continue to be a mystery, perhaps even as we see it unfold on the field this fall.
