 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will ‘Horns Down’ gesture be a penalty in 2021? ‘Probably,’ Big 12 official Greg Burks says
0 Comments
editor's pick alert special report

Will ‘Horns Down’ gesture be a penalty in 2021? ‘Probably,’ Big 12 official Greg Burks says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth Murray (copy)

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) shows the "Horns down" hand sign after defeating Texas in the Big 12 Conference championship game AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The Sooners won 39-27, IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Tulsa World sports columnist Guerin Emig and Oklahoma beat reporter Eric Bailey breakdown all things Sooners from Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas — The “Horns Down” hand gesture, most commonly used by opponents to taunt Texas and its fans, has been debated often over the past few seasons.

But in that timeframe, there has been little clarity or consistency in how the use of that gesture — an inversion of Texas’ insignia — and other taunts have been enforced. Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks attempted to provide some clarity at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday.

During a rules briefing session in which a taunting crackdown for the 2021 season was addressed, Burks said the use of “Horns Down” will “probably” elicit a penalty this fall, if a player directs it toward an opposing Texas player on the field. However, Burks did say a player directing the gesture toward his own fans in the crowd likely won’t necessitate a yellow flag.

After that, Burks regressed into murkiness. He explained that if an official thinks the intent of a particular “Horns Down” gesture crosses the line, he can call the penalty anyway. Leaving that decision in an official's hands seems dangerous, especially late in a close game with the outcome on the line.

In short, some lucidity was provided Thursday, but not enough. The consistency of enforcement will continue to be a mystery, perhaps even as we see it unfold on the field this fall.

Complete coverage of Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days

Stories. Videos. Photos. Here's all of our coverage Wednesday from Arlington, Texas. 

Watch Now: Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley leaves me curious about cracks in the OU football culture
OU Sports Extra
editor's pick alert special report

Watch Now: Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley leaves me curious about cracks in the OU football culture

  • Guerin Emig
  • Updated
  • 0

Sooners' head coach has had an unusually difficult offseason due to poor decisions made by a handful of players off the field

+2
Watch Now: Big 12 Media Days: Confident Oklahoma aiming for national championship run
OU Sports Extra
topical top story

Watch Now: Big 12 Media Days: Confident Oklahoma aiming for national championship run

  • Eric Bailey
  • Updated
  • 0

The Sooners' defense could be the driving force behind the program's aim for its first national title since 2000.

Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby addressed playoff expansion. Here was the good, simple and absurd of it
OU Sports Extra

Guerin Emig: Bob Bowlsby addressed playoff expansion. Here was the good, simple and absurd of it

  • Guerin Emig
  • Updated
  • 0

Big 12 commissioner talks about potential for 12-team CFP as decision looms in September

Big 12 Media Days 2021: What Iowa State's Matt Campbell, others are saying about Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
OU Sports Extra
editor's pick

Big 12 Media Days 2021: What Iowa State's Matt Campbell, others are saying about Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

  • Mason Young
  • Updated
  • 0

Meanwhile, OU’s conference foes had plenty of interesting things to say. Here’s notes from other Big 12 teams at the return of media days, which were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19:

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says 'anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwarranted risks'
OSU Sports Extra
editor's pick topical

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says 'anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwarranted risks'

  • Frank Bonner II
  • Updated
  • 0

The state of college sports is better now than it was a year ago but Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby had a clear message regarding the pandemic during his introductory press conference.

What does Bob Bowlsby think about the 11 a.m. kick between OU and Nebraska?
OU Sports Extra

What does Bob Bowlsby think about the 11 a.m. kick between OU and Nebraska?

  • Eric Bailey
  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione said he was "bitterly disappointed" when it was announced the game between traditional rivals would have a morning start.

Five takeaways from Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days
OSU Sports Extra
topical

Five takeaways from Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days

  • Frank Bonner II Mason Young
  • Updated
  • 0

The Big 12 Media Days kicked off Wednesday with Oklahoma, Iowa State, West Virginia, Kansas State and TCU,

Big 12 Media Days: A look at the Oklahoma Sooners
OU Sports Extra

Big 12 Media Days: A look at the Oklahoma Sooners

  • Eric Bailey
  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma Sooners

Watch Now: Lincoln Riley on OU's new-look defense: 'You don't want to roll out with four 5-8 guys in the secondary'
OU Sports Extra

Watch Now: Lincoln Riley on OU's new-look defense: 'You don't want to roll out with four 5-8 guys in the secondary'

  • Eric Bailey
  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma's progression with Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator has taken the Sooners to new heights.

Watch Now: No Spencer Ratter at Big 12 Media Days? Don't read much into that, according to Lincoln Riley
OU Sports Extra

Watch Now: No Spencer Ratter at Big 12 Media Days? Don't read much into that, according to Lincoln Riley

  • Eric Bailey
  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Riley took upperclassmen Jeremiah Hall and Nik Bonitto to AT&T Stadium with him during Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium.

+7
Photos: Day 1 of the Big 12 Media Days
OU Sports Extra
editor's pick

Photos: Day 1 of the Big 12 Media Days

  • Ian Maule
  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma was among the school's who met the media during Wednesday's opening day of the Big 12 Media Days.

0:57
Riley on RB transfer Eric Gray: 'He's going to be a big factor'
Tulsa World TV

Riley on RB transfer Eric Gray: 'He's going to be a big factor'

  • Updated
  • 0

The former Tennessee running back led the Vols last year with 772 rushing yards. He transferred to OU in January. COURTESY/Big 12

1:12
Riley says expanding college football playoffs is great idea
Tulsa World TV

Riley says expanding college football playoffs is great idea

  • Updated
  • 0

But, the Sooners coach said there's still 'work to be done and questions to be answered' COURTESY/Big 12

Day 1 breakdown from Big 12 Media Days
Tulsa World TV

Day 1 breakdown from Big 12 Media Days

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa World sports columnist Guerin Emig and Oklahoma beat reporter Eric Bailey breakdown all things Sooners from Big 12 Media Days

1:24
Riley on Rattler: 'He's had some success because he's been a humble team-first guy'
Tulsa World TV

Riley on Rattler: 'He's had some success because he's been a humble team-first guy'

  • Updated
  • 0

The coach also addresses why his star QB isn't at the Big 12 Media Days. COURTESY/Big 12

17:19
Lincoln Riley's full media session from Big 12 Media Days
Tulsa World TV

Lincoln Riley's full media session from Big 12 Media Days

  • Updated
  • 0

OU's coach talked Alex Grinch's defense, Spencer Rattler, the progress of RB Eric Gray and more. COURTESY/Big 12

1:16
OU's Jeremiah Hall brings a veteran spark to the offense
Tulsa World TV

OU's Jeremiah Hall brings a veteran spark to the offense

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma tight end/halfback Jeremiah Hall talks about his role on an explosive Oklahoma offense. Ian Maule/Tulsa World

1:18
OU's Nick Bonitto looks to improve on defensive success
Tulsa World TV

OU's Nick Bonitto looks to improve on defensive success

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma linebacker Nick Bonitto talks about the upcoming 2021 season. Ian Maule/Tulsa World

Editor's offer: 3 months for $1

Editor's offer: 3 months for $1

  • Updated
  • 0

Three months of unlimited digital content for $1 for a limited time. Subscribe in less than a minute: https://go.tulsaworld.com/july1

 

mason.young@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes to put on their own Olympic medals to prevent spread of COVID-19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News