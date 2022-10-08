Wildcat package not enough to sustain Oklahoma offense in loss to Texas

DALLAS — When Oklahoma turned to gimmicks during Saturday’s football game, there were immediate cheers in the crimson-and-cream section of the Cotton Bowl.

But when the dust settled after an embarrassing 49-0 loss to Texas, those same fans were probably concerned about the necessity to add a Wildcat package to aid a fragile quarterback situation.

Starter Dillon Gabriel remained in concussion protocol after getting knocked out of last week’s TCU loss; it opened the door for backup quarterback Davis Beville to get his start.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wasn’t going to put all the pressure on Beville. During the week, he added the Wildcat package to stir things up. Brayden Willis, Jalil Farooq, Marcus Major and Eric Gray took snaps.

The Wildcat look was debuted after Texas took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. OU drove to the Horns’ 8-yard line before failing to convert on fourth-and-2.

Late in the first half, trailing 21-0, OU had another promising drive canceled when Gray threw an interception after five successful runs moved the ball to the Texas 20.

Outside of those possessions, the scheme couldn’t draw much traction.

“Felt like it would just take a little bit of pressure off the QB, hopefully put us into some good situations. And I think that’s what’s most frustrating, is it put us into some really good situations that we didn’t take advantage of there in the first half on those first five drives,” Lebby said “Frustrated about that, embarrassed that it ended the way it did, and time to get back to work.”

Beville never threatened the defense. Backup quarterback Nick Evers handled the Sooners’ final two possessions.

OU finished with just 195 yards of total offense, which is the fewest since registering 171 yards in a 45-12 loss to Texas in 2005.

The offense worked best with its Wildcat package.

Beville ran 26 plays that produced only 53 yards of offense with an interception. Evers had six plays that ended with 17 yards.

The four Wildcat quarterbacks had 23 snaps that ended with 133 yards with another interception.

Evers played the final two series and drew loud cheers from the OU fan base.

Why didn’t OU go to its backup earlier in the game?

“We gave the backups reps all week. We base it on what you saw over the course of the whole week and, certainly, what we've seen since the start of fall camp. We felt like Davis gave us the best opportunity to win and be successful,” OU coach Brent Venables said.

Lebby said there won’t be a major overhaul of the offense. He’ll remain positive for the team as well.

“I think just the realization of getting better every single day, not changing it at this point. There’s nothing that drastically has to change,” Lebby said. “We’ve seen glimpses of what we can be and who we can be. We were not that today. We weren’t even close to that.

“And again, on Monday, when we get back going for the week, it’s gonna be all about being the best we can possibly be every single day and in every situation to give us the opportunity to go win on Saturday.”