Oklahoma landed the first wide receiver commitment of the Emmett Jones era on Monday night.

K.J. Daniels, a 5-10, 151-pounder from Franklinton (La.) High School, announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners via social media. The receiver had offers from Cincinnati, Houston and Texas Tech, according to Rivals.

Daniels becomes the third commitment to OU’s 2024 signing class. He joins quarterback Michael Hawkins (Frisco, Texas) and defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe (Gilbert, Arizona).

Daniels did an interview with On3 about his recruitment.

“The coaching staff stood out to me a lot. I love the way they coach and handle their players. They make sure you’re good on and off the field. Also I liked the way they used Marvin Mims and they relate me to him,” Daniels said.

“I think I’m a perfect fit for them. They’re also a very great program and they are building a dominant team and I’m ready to be part of it. Also, the atmosphere behind Oklahoma is great. They show actual support and love.”

