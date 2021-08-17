Why vote OU No. 1 on Top 25 ballot? Quarterback, defense, schedule "and that head coach ain't bad either"

Kirk Bohls is a veteran newspaperman who watches Oklahoma play Texas in the Red River Showdown game each October.
The Austin (Texas) American-Statesman columnist has so much confidence about the Sooners entering the 2021 season that he placed them atop his AP Top 25 preseason ballot.
“What's not to like about OU? Great quarterback, and maybe the best quarterback in college football. Killer receivers. Strong offensive line as constant as the sunset. Ascending defense. Terrific transfers. Did the last player in Tennessee turn out the lights? Super-friendly schedule. You know it's soft when Tulane's a more formidable opponent than that team we used to know as Nebraska,” Bohls said.
“And that head coach ain't bad either. Love his swagger. Besides, Alabama can't win it every year.”
Oklahoma earned a No. 1 nod on six different Associated Press Top 25 preseason ballots this week.
Bohls was joined by AP voters Ryan Pritt (Charleston Gazette-Mail), Chuck Carlton (Dallas Morning News), Rece Davis (ESPN), Jack Ebling (WSYM in Lansing, Mich.) and Sam McKewon (Omaha World-Herald) in placing Oklahoma at No. 1.
The AP voting panel consists of 63 voters. The finished poll included Alabama at No. 1, followed by OU, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia.
Why did the six voters choose the Sooners as college football’s top team entering the 2021 season? Of four contacted by the Tulsa World, there are two common threads — quarterback Spencer Rattler and a much-improved defense.
Putting a bet on Rattler is easy after the redshirt sophomore had a successful campaign as a starter. But Oklahoma’s defense — entering its third season under the tutelage of Alex Grinch — has made large advances.
“I believe Spencer Rattler is clearly the top returning quarterback in the country this season, which always obviously helps,” said Ryan Pritt, a sports reporter for the Charleston (W. Va.) Gazette-Mail. “However, for me, it probably has more to do with the improvements OU has made defensively over the last few seasons under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
“With seven starters returning on that side, along with yet another traditionally potent offense and combined with what other schools near the top — Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson — lost in the offseason and with how strong Oklahoma was at the end of 2020, the Sooners were the clear choice for me.”
Carlton has been in many press boxes watching OU during the Lincoln Riley era. He thinks this may be the best of the bunch.
“Even though I probably violated numerous laws and statues in the state of Alabama, I went with the Sooners No. 1, fully aware that I could look like an idiot in search of a village by the end of the season,” Carlton wittingly said.
“Oklahoma got my benefit of the doubt because it has an experienced quarterback with huge upside in Spencer Rattler. Sounds obvious, but among the top six in the AP poll, only Georgia with J.T. Daniels has an experienced starter at quarterback. For the record, I had the Bulldogs second for that reason.
“As good as Alabama recruits, I figure the Tide is set to take a half-step back after losing three of the top five in the Heisman voting. There has to be a bit of a drop-off. Plus, I'm buying into the Sooners' defensive improvement under Alex Grinch and that things will be different if Oklahoma gets to the College Football Playoff this season.”
McKewon will cover Nebraska’s game against Oklahoma, which will be played on Sept. 18 in Norman.
While the Huskers have work to do to get on McKewon's ballot, the Omaha sportswriter has faith in the Sooners.
“I voted Oklahoma No. 1 because the Sooners have one of the nation’s best quarterbacks, a defense – led by one of the nation’s best defensive coordinators - that can slow down good offenses, and a team that can run the ball and control the clock as needed,” McKewon said. “The schedule is also manageable; if Oklahoma had Florida’s schedule, I may not have OU No. 1. But it doesn’t, so I do.”