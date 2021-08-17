Why vote OU No. 1 on Top 25 ballot? Quarterback, defense, schedule "and that head coach ain't bad either"

Why did the six voters choose the Sooners as college football’s top team entering the 2021 season? Of four contacted by the Tulsa World, there are two common threads — quarterback Spencer Rattler and a much-improved defense.

Putting a bet on Rattler is easy after the redshirt sophomore had a successful campaign as a starter. But Oklahoma’s defense — entering its third season under the tutelage of Alex Grinch — has made large advances.

“I believe Spencer Rattler is clearly the top returning quarterback in the country this season, which always obviously helps,” said Ryan Pritt, a sports reporter for the Charleston (W. Va.) Gazette-Mail. “However, for me, it probably has more to do with the improvements OU has made defensively over the last few seasons under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

“With seven starters returning on that side, along with yet another traditionally potent offense and combined with what other schools near the top — Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson — lost in the offseason and with how strong Oklahoma was at the end of 2020, the Sooners were the clear choice for me.”

Carlton has been in many press boxes watching OU during the Lincoln Riley era. He thinks this may be the best of the bunch.