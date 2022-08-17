Why Millwood’s Darwin Franklin invited former OU coach Cale Gundy to speak to his football program

OKLAHOMA CITY — To Darwin Franklin, the 44-year-old football coach at Millwood High School, this is a story about grace, compassion and accountability.

It was Franklin, after all, who invited former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy to speak to his football program Monday night.

On the eve of the 2022-23 school year, players from the Falcons’ middle school team all the way through Franklin’s varsity setup gathered at Millwood, the predominantly Black school immediately north of downtown Oklahoma City. And in front of them stood a surprise guest: the 50-year-old Gundy, who eight days earlier had resigned from his role after two-plus decades on the Sooners’ staff following an incident in which he read a racial slur multiple times off of one of his player’s iPads.

For one thing, Franklin saw in Gundy an example for his players. The same week OU’s longtime assistant resigned, one of Franklin’s upperclassmen mentioned accountability in a meeting to discuss the teams’ collective ideals for the 2022 season

“If you’re trying to teach accountability, who better to come and speak to your kids about accountability than someone who is being accountable on the largest stage?” Franklin said from his office inside Millwood’s indoor practice facility Tuesday afternoon. “Someone who just spent a week in the fire. Someone who accepted responsibility and knows what it takes to walk out of that fire.”

Yet for the coaching staff at Millwood, which includes Gundy's former OU teammate Corey Wilson, Gundy’s appearance was about much more than instilling a message that might fuel the Falcons’ success on the field this fall.

“If I didn’t know him, would it hurt? Absolutely,” Franklin, who is Black, said. “But if I do know him, I should be able to have a conversation about it with him. And what we have to get our kids to understand is that there’s a way that we can foster some healing through communication."

When news of Gundy’s resignation surfaced late on Sunday Aug. 7, Franklin was preparing Millwood’s ‘Midnight Madness’. It wasn’t until about 3 a.m., just after the Falcons' first practice of the season, that Franklin picked up his phone to discover the flurry of news and social media reaction.

“That’s not his heart,” Franklin thought to himself in the moment.

Franklin has known Gundy since he was just the coach’s son running around at Millwood.

Franklin’s father is Varyl Franklin, the legendary boys basketball coach who led the Falcons to 13 state titles in 40 years running the program. Varyl knew Ray Gundy, father to Mike and Cale over in Midwest City, which meant the younger Franklin knew the younger Gundy brother from a young age.

When Franklin returned to lead Millwood after coaching stints in Kansas and Texas in 2012, Gundy was one of the first people to call. In the decade that followed, the pair of coaches stayed in touch and crossed paths at clinics and on the recruiting scene. This past spring, Gundy sat with Millwood's coaches in Franklin's office and discussed Brent Venables and the coaching change in Norman.

The feeling Franklin felt the night Gundy resigned hung with him into the week. So last Thursday, Millwood's football coach phoned his old friend.

Gundy, who declined to comment for this story, was at home; Franklin was driving back from practice. The former OU coach apologized "profusely"; Franklin told him what he'd been thinking all week, “I know it’s not your heart," Franklin said.

At the end of the lengthy conversation, Gundy told Franklin "if you need anything, you want anything, let me know," the Millwood coach recalled. "And I thought for second and I said, 'You know, I do need you to do something.'"

"I think it would be great if you would come and speak to them about the importance of accountability — for what you say, even when it's not what you meant. You've been accountable for what you said."

Gundy, according to Franklin, said he needed to check with his lawyers. The next morning, Gundy let Franklin know he was in and on Monday night arrived to Millwood with a message that hinged on two core tenets: passion and accountability.

"Waking up every day and being passionate about what you do and then in everything you do, you have to be accountable," Franklin said.

"One of the things he said was that he didn’t mean that — in no shape, form or fashion do I think that way — but I also know I can never understand the hurt that it can cause coming from a white man," Franklin continued. “My wife and I talk all the time that sometimes people make a mistake. Sometimes you got to extend some grace and people got to feel some love from people they know.”

Franklin says the players in the room were locked in from start to finish.

Coach @OU_CoachGundy, @TeamMillwoodFB @MillwoodAthlet1 thanks you for speaking to us about passion and what true accountability looks like. Your honesty helped us to grow as individuals and as a team on and off the field today. We appreciate you. #FalconPride pic.twitter.com/ObRSong30f — Darwin L. Franklin (@CoachFrank4XL) August 16, 2022

During the Q&A session that followed, one player asked Gundy what he could do better at the quarterback position. The former OU passer offered notes on watching film and mastering his knowledge of the offense.

Most of the questions, though, centered on how Gundy handled the vitriolic aftermath that unfolded primarily on social media following his resignation, from those coming full-hearted to his defense to others on the opposite end of the spectrum.

That response is part of what pushed Franklin to invite Gundy to Millwood without fear of optics or potential blowback, a notion that's only been strengthened since Monday night.

“Some of us are so stubborn, so rooted in our beliefs," Franklin said. "You’re either in his corner or you think he’s scum. Who do we want our kids to grow up to be? Do we want them to just pass immediate judgment and be done with somebody? Or do you want them to have opportunities to fix what’s going on?

“(Gundy) got a shot. We pride ourselves on being a family. And if you’re family, you at least have to hear what someone has to say."