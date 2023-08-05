Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Speaking from a lectern inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium earlier this week, Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby dropped an interesting bit of context on OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

You probably hadn’t considered yourself, either.

“This is a guy that if he can stay healthy I’d like to think he’s going to finish as a top 10 passer in the history of college football,” Lebby said. “That’s something that matters.”

Indeed, Gabriel is careening toward a hallowed place in the history of college football passers.

When Gabriel leads the Sooners’ offense onto the field against Arkansas State on Sept. 2, he’ll step under center ranked 69th on the NCAA’s all-time passing yards list at 11,205 yards; one spot ahead of Peyton Manning and two behind Patrick Mahomes. But it won’t be long before the fifth-year quarterback is catapulting past the likes of Carson Palmer, Chase Daniel and Colt McCoy into the company of legends of the passing game such as Colt Brennan and Kellen Moore.

All told, all Gabriel needs this fall is 2,874 passig yards to eclipse the 14,079 yards Marshall's Rakeem Cato tallied from 2011-14 and to enter the top 10 all-time in the category.

Not once in his three full seasons as a college quarterback — injury limited Gabriel to three games at UCF in 2021 — has he thrown for anything fewer than the 3,168 yards he totaled in his debut season at OU a year ago.

The point is Gabriel only needs to deliver an average season to secure a place high up on the NCAA’s all-time passing list. Another point? The Sooners expect him to be much more than that in 2023.

“He’s going to have a ton of production,” Lebby said. “He’s had a bunch of production. He’s got to play better. I’ve got to call it better, I’ve said that. But that guy allows you to put a lot on the entire unit because he’s played a whole bunch of ball.”

Statistically one of the top passers in the Big 12 a year ago, the burden will fall even more heavily on Gabriel’s shoulders in 2023 in an offense missing key skill players such as Eric Gray, Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis.

Over his first 12 games in a Sooner uniform, Gabriel threw for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Those figures left him ranked second, second and tied for first in those respective categories among Big 12 passers in 2022.

Nationally, Pro Football Focus had Gabriel as its 17th-ranked quarterback among players who took at least 50% of their team’s snaps under center.

What would it take for Gabriel to be even better in his second season at OU?

For starters, Gabriel and OU must be better on third and fourth down this fall.

As the Sooners sputtered to a 6-7 finish in 2022, OU notched a respectable enough third down conversion rate of 40.5%, good for 49th in the nation. On fourth down, however, the Sooners struggled to the tune of a 37.9% conversion rate that ranked 113th among Division I offenses.

“The immediate, obviously, is just third down and fourth down,” Lebby said. “We’ve got to be better in those situations.”

One piece in that puzzle is accuracy. Gabriel needs to have more of it in 2023.

Completing 62.7% of his passes last fall, Gabriel finished middle of the pack among his Big 12 counterparts. Nationally, that mark ranked 56th.

Not a glaring problem; nothing special either.

The question now is whether Gabriel — whose career completion percentage sits at 61.3% — can make a jump in his fifth season of college football and if Lebby and Co. can orchestrate an offense capable of helping him to do it.

It’s certainly something the Sooners are working on.

“We spent a lot of time on that in the offseason last spring and through the summer,” Lebby said. “Accuracy is a huge part of it. Protection’s a huge part of it. Route details are something we talked a ton about with the receiving crew. It’s a group effort. Me putting us in the right play and then us going out and executing clean.”

Another area in which OU will lean on Gabriel even more in Brent Venables’ second season is leadership.

A strong voice within the program from the moment he stepped on campus in the early weeks of 2022, Gabriel was a pillar during the Sooners’ first losing season in 25 years. But that team also had the likes of Gray, Mims and Willis as other prominent voices on the offense.

In 2023, Gabriel stands almost singularly among the returning leaders within the unit. Lebby fully expects others — Drake Stoops, Austin Stogner, Andrew Raym and McKade Mettauer to name a few — to step into such roles.

But there’s no kidding the importance of Gabriel’s leadership headed into the fall, especially as the OU looks to secure production from a cast of unproven, if high-potential skill players.

“He’s gotta have a big voice and he’s gotta be able to use that voice when it’s needed,” Lebby said.

“We will go as our leaders go and our guys understand that,” Lebby continued moments later.

From a defense in need of turnaround to identifying consistent playmakers at the skill spots, OU has bigger issues to sort out than its quarterback. However, in Gabriel’s play under center and his leadership off the field, the Sooners have a potentially defining element for their 2023 season.

And in Norman, they think the veteran passer can be even better this fall.

