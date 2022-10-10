Why is OU's quarterback situation in tough shape? Jeff Lebby explains (and why he doesn't believe in concept of 'gamers')

NORMAN — Oklahoma lived a nightmare over the weekend with the Texas aftermath remaining fresh in everyone’s minds.

The Sooners offense — once feared as college football’s best — was punchless without injured Dillon Gabriel in the 49-0 loss to the Longhorns.

Quarterback depth was believed to be a concern entering the 2022 season. It was atop a laundry list of issues inside the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

On Monday, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked this question: Is he surprised the quarterback position hasn’t evolved to a spot where you wouldn’t have to run a gimmick Wildcat package 20-plus times?

Backup quarterback Davis Beville took 26 snaps which recorded a measly 53 yards of offense. True freshman Nick Evers was allowed six plays that produced 17 yards. Four different players ran the Wildcat look on 23 plays and gained 133 yards.

Lebby said youth and inexperience in his system was a key factor for the different look with Beville and junior college transfer General Booty arriving over the summer. Evers was an early enrollee.

“It’s hard on our guys to be able to go play the way we want to play when, in all reality, they haven’t been here long. Got here in the summer. Had fall camp,” Lebby said.

“Would we like to do some things a little differently and a little better? I think that’s a very obvious statement. But I did feel like the Wildcat stuff gave us a chance to create an advantage. Have a little more control from a game management standpoint in the first half and felt like that was what was going to create an edge for us.”

There’s been no official word from the school if Gabriel would return from concussion protocol for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against No. 19 Kansas. The UCF transfer would appear to give the Sooners the best chance to get a victory after witnessing last weekend’s offensive debacle.

Beville was 6-of-12 passing for 38 yards with an interception. He only threw three passes that covered at least 10 yards. He finished with minus-21 yards rushing and was sacked three times.

“At the end of the day, the expectation is to coach better first and play better second. With that being said, obviously, a very short amount of time that Davis has been here to get him up to speed with how we want to operate and how we want to do things,” Lebby said. “But again, the expectation is to play a heck of a lot better and coach a heck of a lot better.”

On a day when the offensive struggles were evident, OU didn’t turn to a different quarterback until inserting Evers with five minutes left in regulation.

Lebby was asked if he believed in a “gamer” mentality, someone who enters and exceeds expectations in a live-action opportunity.

“I do not. I truly believe there comes a lot of confidence through preparation. And wanting to be able to call a play and know what the outcome is going to be. We talk about predictable outcomes all the time. That’s something that, to me, is incredibly important,” Lebby said. “You have to be able to take care of the football. You have to be able to call the play and have a really good idea of what’s going to happen before we snap the ball. That’s how we operate.

“If a guy has not had a good week in practice and not prepared the right way or whatever the case may be, then it’s not right for me to put him in a situation in that position in a game and expect that to change.”

Why did Evers get in late during the game?

“Nick again has done some really good things, too. Again, he’s put himself in a situation to be right in the mix as well. That’s why I wanted to get him some reps, get him a little bit of time out there to create that experience for him,” Lebby said.

What about Booty?

“He was prepped and ready to go. He had a minor deal pregame, but General had a good week. He was another guy that obviously has been in the room, not for a great amount of time, but has continued to strain and fight for his spot and his opportunity. If that day comes, once it does, I think he’ll be ready,” Lebby said.

And how about Micah Bowens, who isn’t on the depth chart? Could he have played?

“There’s always consideration as long as guys are doing exactly what we want them to do from a preparation standpoint. Not that Micah hasn’t, but I felt like the best chance for us to operate and do what we wanted to do and do what we needed to do to score points and have an opportunity to win the game was those guys touching the football,” Lebby said.

“We felt like we needed to lean on old guys like Brayden Willis and Eric Gray who’ve played a bunch in that atmosphere and in that game. Obviously, the disappointment is in how we played, how we coached and how it ended.”

OU has been QBU for so long, with three quarterbacks now NFL starters (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts) and transfer quarterbacks who started the season at different schools (Tanner Mordecai at SMU, Chandler Morris at TCU, Spencer Rattler at South Carolina and Caleb Williams at USC).

Lebby and his quarterbacks are in a position where that position has been set at an outrageously high expectation, both as a playcaller and a coach.

How tough is it to embrace that challenge?

“The realization in the room is that our expectations are set by us and us understanding how we want to play, how we want to operate and how we want to do things,” he said. “We have a group of guys who have set the expectation bar really, really high. That’s where it all starts.

“Those guys are continuing to get better, continuing to get developed and we’ll continue to put them in better situations.”