Why hasn’t Oklahoma faced Arkansas more on the football field?

When the Sooners’ 2024 inaugural schedule for Southeastern Conference opponents was released last month, the Razorbacks weren’t among eight foes.

It will only be a matter of time before the schools’ schedules intersect, but why haven’t these teams played each other more often?

Since 1926, they’ve only met three times. None were regular-season meetings and all were fixed by bowl matchups with the last contest being a 10-3 win by the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl to cap the 2001 season.

OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione was asked the question during Big 12 Media Days last week.

“Isn’t that something else?” Castiglione rhetorically asked. “That was always a head scratcher for me.”

Shortly after Castiglione took the OU job in 1995, he said he reached out to Arkansas AD Frank Broyles to help him fill out future Oklahoma schedules.

“His first response was that they were scheduled out for a period of time, but I was persistent, so I called him again. And I called him again. And then it started getting closer to his retirement and he started coming around to the idea of playing Oklahoma,” Castiglione said.

The Tulsa World will cover SEC Media Days this week, which will be held in Nashville. Next year, OU will take part in the event as it coincides with their first season in the conference.

This week, Oklahoma beat writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman will focus on topics concerning the Sooners and the upcoming move with future conference members.

OU and Arkansas will be conference mates who will soon play in the regular season for the first time in nearly a century.

There is one theory that’s often asked why they hadn’t met on the field: Did Broyles hold a grudge against Oklahoma after they hired former Arkansas assistant Jim Mackenzie, which started an influx of coaches (including Barry Switzer) leaving Fayetteville for Norman?

Castiglione doesn’t know if OU administrators made serious runs at Arkansas before he arrived, but he certainly tried.

When Jeff Long became Arkansas’ athletic director in 2008, discussions heated up between the schools. Long worked for Castiglione at OU from 2001-02.

There was an agreement for a series for games to be played around the 2020 season. But Arkansas had some scheduling issues pop up and OU had to fill in the vacant dates.

Arkansas would appear to be a natural rival for the Sooners. Only 243 miles separate the campuses, making it the closest SEC school to Norman.

The schools also share a “border war” basketball game that was established in 2021.

OU and Arkansas have split December games at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, which is equidistant from the campuses.

Castiglione said the event will end after this year’s contest since the contest becomes a conference game.

