OKLAHOMA CITY — What's in a number?

Of course, all Oklahoma fans are excited about No. 50, which is the Sooners' current NCAA-record win streak entering Monday's 11 a.m. semifinal game against Stanford at the Women's College World Series.

Perhaps the most important number for Sooner Nation is 1, which is how many victories are needed to advance to the WCWS championship series. The bad number could be 2, which is the number of Monday losses to Stanford brings the end of the 2023 season.

This year's focus has been chronicling OU's drive to a 58-1 record and seeing if they can get three more wins to win a third consecutive national championship.

But during this special season, the Tulsa World asked OU players (and Patty Gasso) a simple question: Why do they wear the number that they do?

Haley Lee's answer drew laughter. Jordy Bahl admires her father. Cydney Sanders' birthday — Veteran's Day — has signficance. And Gasso couldn't stop smiling when asked why she wore No. 7 during her playing days.

Let's have some fun. Here are their responses:

45: Haley Lee

“Funny story, actually. My number is 45. Growing up, that was my number since I can remember. I think I got it when I was seven or eight. Carlos Lee for the Astros. He was a left fielder, a big power hitter, his number was 45. And we shared the same last name. I was like ‘he’s a professional, I want to be a professional. We have the same last name.’ So I just took his number and, growing up, I would tell people like ‘we’re family.’ Meanwhile, he’s older than my parents.”

9: Kinzie Hansen

“Honestly, I thought K9 was a pretty cool nickname. I’m going to be honest here. I was No. 7 a lot through my childhood. My dad’s number was actually 21 (Jason Hansen) and that was my travel ball number. I thought about doing that but Grace Green was No.21. No. 9 was open and I just took it and I’m running with it. I love it.”

98: Jordy Bahl

“So 98 is the number that I chose because it was my dad’s number (Dave Bahl) when he played in college. He played football at Doane College up in Crete, Nebraska. I wanted to wear a number that was meaningful to me so I chose 98.”

3: Grace Lyons

“That’s a fun question. I love that. So I always grew up a (Derek) Jeter fan. I was always No. 2 growing up. And then when I came here, Sydney Romero was No. 2. I was a freshman. And she was amazing. She’s a stud. I realized you can’t take Sydney Romero’s number. OK. I played basketball in high school. And I was No. 3. I was No. 3 for the Trinity: Father, Son, Holy Spirit. It’s kind of that reminder and I’ve stuck with it. I love that reminder on the field – plus it’s one more than 2.”

8: Alex Storako

“I picked No. 8 because it’s what I wore at Michigan for the past four years. And it kind of means something to me. One of my mottos is to just keep going and it’s a little bit of an upright infinity sign. So here I am.”

33: Alyssa Brito

“It was something that I had in travel ball and I just love the way it sounds. It just stuck. There’s really no story behind it. I just loved the number. I had 18 once, but I didn’t really like the way … but I like 33. I think it flows well together.”

7: Patty Gasso

“I wore No. 7 when I was young. I moved it to 3. But 7 is the number. I don’t know why? I just like the way it looks. And you always thought of lucky No. 7. But I don’t know? I was a 7. Good athletes wore 7 so I thought maybe it would work for me” (Note: Gasso was chuckling during much of her answer.)

1: Cydney Sanders

“So my birthday is 11/11. I have a lot of ones around me. And I always see 11/11 somewhere. I just like the No. 1. I’ve always been No. 1 since I was little.”

19: Nicole May

“I was 17 in high school because I thought I looked like I was 17. When I came to college, I thought I would do 17 but that is Shay Knighten’s number. I don’t know if I want to do that. I wanted to do something different. I feel like I look like an odd number, not like an even number. So I thought we would just do the next one up.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.