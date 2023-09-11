NORMAN – Oklahoma faced third-and-7 from the SMU 49-yard line early in the third quarter on Saturday night.

With the playbook at his disposal, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s called a run play. Gavin Sawchuk, in his lone carry of the evening, was stuffed after a one-yard gain and the Sooners were forced to punt.

The grumbles were noticeable from the stands when the punt team raced onto the field during a close game.

Why run the ball on third-and-7? Why not throw the ball?

“The 3rd-and-7 deal, we’re in four-down zone,” Lebby explained during his Monday news conference. “Really liked the run we were in right there. Got a chance to actually have a big one.

"But definitely should have been at minimum 4th-and-2 where we’re going to go for it, and we don’t get it executed. So that was something that was obviously frustrating in the moment.”

