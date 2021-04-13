Why did Jennie Baranczyk take OU job? It was the banners, history and huge potential

Jennie Baranczyk’s love for basketball began when she was a young tyke growing up.
On Tuesday, her wide-ranging career found a new home as Oklahoma’s new women’s basketball coach.
“I fell in love with the game of basketball when I was a little sister tagging along to my older sister’s practices at St. Pius grade school in Des Moines, Iowa,” Baranczyk said during her introductory press conference. “Back then, there were no girls’ teams so I joined a boys' team at the local YMCA. And I loved every second of it.
“I love basketball and there’s nothing better than being part of a team. Because when you’re part of a team, you get to work together for something great. We did that when I played at Iowa. We did that at Drake. And we’re going to do that here.”
Baranczyk comes to OU after a successful nine-year stay as Drake’s head coach. She owns a career record of 192-96 and had a string of six consecutive 20-win seasons for the Missouri Valley Conference school.
The Lloyd Noble Center became a welcoming spot for the second new head basketball coach inside a week. Last Wednesday, new men’s coach Porter Moser was introduced at the same podium at midcourt.
Baranczyk shares the same championship vision as her counterpart.
“The Big 12 is a beast of a league,” she said. “There is talent everywhere. But our goal is to win championships and to compete for championships. Oklahoma has the pedigree and we have the opportunity to do some really special things in this building.”
She inherits an Oklahoma program that reached huge heights under the retiring Sherri Coale, but has slipped in recent seasons. The team only averaged 12 wins over the past four seasons after hitting the 20-win plateau in 11 of the preseason 12 campaigns.
Baranczyk’s goal is to evolve the players and newcomers on the current roster. She’s spent Zoom calls with all the players — both as a team and in one-on-one settings — and is anxious for face-to-face time with her new team.
“I really want to get to know them as women. I want to get to know their families. I want to get them to know me. I want them to get to know my family,” she said. “Family is a huge part of what we do. As we all know, you can’t get to really know people on Zoom. That’s why these coming days and weeks are so important.
“I want them to be so comfortable with who I am as their coach and I want to talk about the expectations that we have for this program and this place.”
Leaving Drake, her hometown university, wasn’t easy. But the lure to get to OU was too much to pass on.
“I’m from Des Moines. It was hard to leave Des Moines. I grew up there and I grew up as a coach there,” she said. “But then I saw it’s Oklahoma. It’s an incredible opportunity. And you look at those banners. And you watch the women who have come through this program and see the women who are in this program. And then you think about the potential of the women who can come into this program and the impact that they can make.
“To me, then all the possibility came out. That’s really what made me want to come in and dive in.”
Recruiting will be important and locking down the state’s borders to keep talent home will be important.
“Starting with in-state recruits, there’s a lot of talent in Oklahoma. That’s what we want to do first,” she said. “Obviously we want to expand as well. With my background, we’ve been able recruit all over the country, from L.A. to New York and everywhere in between.
“At Oklahoma, you attract players from all across the country. But we’ll start in our backyard first. We want people who want to come here and are very talented. There’s talent here. But they live and die this and they were born Sooners. Those are the people that we want.
“We want to open the doors for little girls to come in here, grow up here, look at these women and want to become them and take that step later in life where they become an Oklahoma Sooner women’s basketball player.”