Why did Jennie Baranczyk take OU job? It was the banners, history and huge potential

“I’m from Des Moines. It was hard to leave Des Moines. I grew up there and I grew up as a coach there,” she said. “But then I saw it’s Oklahoma. It’s an incredible opportunity. And you look at those banners. And you watch the women who have come through this program and see the women who are in this program. And then you think about the potential of the women who can come into this program and the impact that they can make.

“To me, then all the possibility came out. That’s really what made me want to come in and dive in.”

Recruiting will be important and locking down the state’s borders to keep talent home will be important.

“Starting with in-state recruits, there’s a lot of talent in Oklahoma. That’s what we want to do first,” she said. “Obviously we want to expand as well. With my background, we’ve been able recruit all over the country, from L.A. to New York and everywhere in between.

“At Oklahoma, you attract players from all across the country. But we’ll start in our backyard first. We want people who want to come here and are very talented. There’s talent here. But they live and die this and they were born Sooners. Those are the people that we want.

“We want to open the doors for little girls to come in here, grow up here, look at these women and want to become them and take that step later in life where they become an Oklahoma Sooner women’s basketball player.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.