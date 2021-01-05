Why all four Tulsa World Heisman voters picked Alabama's DeVonta Smith

Alabama's DeVonta Smith was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy recipient. Here's a breakdown of how the World's four Heisman voters cast their votes. Votes were due Dec. 20, and voters are allowed to list three players on their ballots.
Eric Bailey
Voter since 2008
My ballot:
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama
2. Mac Jones, Alabama
3. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Smith was pure excitement each time he touched the football and was an easy choice in 2020. But I had voter's remorse after submitting my ballot. I wish I placed Tulsa's Zaven Collins among my top three. He was a defensive playmaker like no other this season in college football. Opponents had to be aware where the linebacker was at all times. I hope we won't take his play for granted after he leaves TU and makes money on Sundays.
Guerin Emig
Voter since 2004
My ballot:
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama
2. Kyle Trask, Florida
3. Zaven Collins, Tulsa
Smith is the best wide receiver in college football. He is the best player on the nation's best team. He is willing and able to cover kickoffs. And he raised his level of play after Alabama lost Jaylen Waddle in October. He was the easiest pick on my ballot. Collins might be a "homer" inclusion, but I don't care. It's been a long time since a defensive player impacted a team like Collins impacted TU.
Bill Haisten
Voter since 1993
My ballot:
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama
2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
3. Najee Harris, Alabama
Until mid-November, I expected to give my No. 1 vote to Lawrence. I began to consider Smith after his performances against Kentucky (nine receptions for 144 yards) and Auburn (seven for 171). Smith isn’t just the best receiver in the country. He really is the best player, and against five ranked opponents he totaled 46 catches for 613 yards and 10 TDs.
Kelly Hines
Voter since 2020
My ballot:
1. DeVonta Smith, Alabama
2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
3. Kyle Trask, Florida
What Smith has done in his last seven games made him worthy of becoming the fourth receiver to win the award: 1,085 yards and 16 touchdowns on 60 receptions, plus an average of 24.3 yards per punt return. Against five ranked opponents, he has totaled nine touchdowns. More than half of his season production has come on yards after the catch.