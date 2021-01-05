Why all four Tulsa World Heisman voters picked Alabama's DeVonta Smith

Alabama's DeVonta Smith was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy recipient. Here's a breakdown of how the World's four Heisman voters cast their votes. Votes were due Dec. 20, and voters are allowed to list three players on their ballots.

Eric Bailey

Smith was pure excitement each time he touched the football and was an easy choice in 2020.​ But I had voter's remorse after submitting my ballot. I wish I placed Tulsa's Zaven Collins among my top three. He was a defensive playmaker like no other this season in college football. Opponents had to be aware where the linebacker was at all times. I hope we won't take his play for granted after he leaves TU and makes money on Sundays.