Who will be Oklahoma's next coach? Who knows. But here are a dozen names to watch

In Oklahoma’s storied football history, only four coaches have departed to take a similar job at another college.
The first three men coached in the 1930s and 1940s. On Sunday, Lincoln Riley joined Biff Jones (Nebraska), Tom Stidham (Marquette) and Jim Tatum (Maryland).
The news blindsided Sooner Nation. For the first time this century, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione will oversee a coaching search.
“Oklahoma is one of the premier football programs and jobs in the country. Our storied history, annual pursuit of conference and national championships, tremendous fan support, beautiful facilities and quality of life combine to make this an incredible place to recruit to and coach, and we have begun the search for our next great leader,” Castiglione said in a statement on Sunday night.
OU is planning a Monday afternoon news conference at Memorial Stadium.
Castiglione said he told the football team during a Sunday team meeting that the program is bigger than any one person.
Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz echoed those thoughts in OU’s news release.
“As Sooners we know that our better days are always ahead of us, and we’re committed to the continued success of our storied football program. Though we’ve had stars and icons throughout the years, Sooner football isn’t defined by any one individual, but by the excellence we have enjoyed and sustained for generations. Our future is unlimited, and we will undoubtedly find a visionary leader for our next exciting chapter,” Harroz said.
Plenty of names will be tossed out in the first days of the coach search. Some may be good, some may be a reach. But it is believed to be one of college football’s top openings.
Here are a few possible candidates, in alphabetical order, immediately recognized across the nation after the Riley news broke:
Dave Aranda: The architect of a Baylor and LSU defense that slowed Lincoln Riley, Aranda has the Bears (10-2) playing in the Big 12 championship game this weekend.
Shane Beamer: A former OU assistant (2018-20), Beamer has turned South Carolina from a 2-8 team to 6-6 bowl-eligible team this season.
Joe Brady: The Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator, he guided LSU’s offense during the 2019 national championship season.
Matt Campbell: The Iowa State coach has built his program into one of the Big 12’s best. He’s a two-time Big 12 coach of the year. How could he do at OU?
Mario Cristobal: The Oregon coach helped the Ducks go on a CFP run this season before a late-season loss to Utah. Oregon has won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.
Luke Fickell: Fickell has Cincinnati in position to become the first non-Power 5 school to make the College Football Playoff. With Cincy headed to the Big 12, would he consider moving to OU and the SEC?
Alex Grinch: OU’s defensive coordinator has never been a head coach but has a grasp of the program after spending the past three seasons on campus.
Josh Heupel: The quarterback of OU’s last national championship team, he’s turning Tennessee around after going 28-8 as UCF’s head coach.
Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss is headed to a New Year’s 6 Bowl this season. He’s also coached at Tennessee, USC and Florida Atlantic.
Bob Stoops: The man with a statue outside Memorial Stadium would be a home-run hire. But does Stoops want to get back into coaching?
Mark Stoops: The younger brother of Bob Stoops, has brought success as Kentucky’s head coach. The Wildcats are 9-3 this season. He’s only two victories behind Paul “Bear” Bryant’s 60-win school record.
Brent Venables: An OU assistant coach between 1999-2011, he’s guided some of Clemson’s top defenses as coordinator. He’s a name OU fans are familiar with.