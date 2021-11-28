Who will be Oklahoma's next coach? Who knows. But here are a dozen names to watch

In Oklahoma’s storied football history, only four coaches have departed to take a similar job at another college.

The first three men coached in the 1930s and 1940s. On Sunday, Lincoln Riley joined Biff Jones (Nebraska), Tom Stidham (Marquette) and Jim Tatum (Maryland).

The news blindsided Sooner Nation. For the first time this century, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione will oversee a coaching search.

“Oklahoma is one of the premier football programs and jobs in the country. Our storied history, annual pursuit of conference and national championships, tremendous fan support, beautiful facilities and quality of life combine to make this an incredible place to recruit to and coach, and we have begun the search for our next great leader,” Castiglione said in a statement on Sunday night.

OU is planning a Monday afternoon news conference at Memorial Stadium.

Castiglione said he told the football team during a Sunday team meeting that the program is bigger than any one person.

Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz echoed those thoughts in OU’s news release.