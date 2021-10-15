Who runs out as OU's starting quarterback versus TCU? Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams?

“I guess, to my core, I'm not in favor of it, but I don't want to just because it's maybe something that I don't deep down really believe in, I don't know that I'd ever take it off the table if I felt like it could help our team. But it's, I guess at the surface, it's not something I would want to have, but you never know. I mean, I could sit up here and say heck no, and then we go do it on Saturday, so we'll just see how it evolves."

Riley said that the downside would be losing rhythm when going back and forth between quarterbacks. The OU coach pointed to the 2020 game against Texas when he took out an ineffective Rattler for backup Tanner Mordecai.

“Sometimes it's good for him to kind of see it from the sidelines and kind of see it unfold as opposed to out there kind of in the middle of the action, and I have a couple of examples throughout the years where I think that's been pretty effective,” Riley said. “So I think the rhythm of it and for the entire offense is probably number one. And then I think a lot of times, unless you've got guys who their styles are exactly the same, you talk about potentially two sets of game plans, all of that which can be challenging for the other 10 guys.”

OU wide receiver Marvin Mims has led the Sooners in receiving yards in back-to-back games.