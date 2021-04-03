Who is Porter Moser? This story about the new OU coach, an OSU staff member and Sister Jean tells it all

What type of coach is Oklahoma getting in Porter Moser?
Let’s pause before talking X’s and O’s. Let’s find out what type of person that Moser is from someone who has become a Bedlam rival.
“My father was going into the Cleveland Clinic for a heart procedure (in 2018),” said OSU analyst Barry Hinson, who has coached 21 games against Moser. “And it’s one of those deals where it is either going to go well or it’s not, no ifs, ands or buts.
“My dad asked me if I would mind reaching out to Porter and have Sister Jean say a prayer for him. Not only did he do that, but he video-recorded Sister Jean and sent it to my dad right before he went into surgery.
“Oh my goodness, that’s the type of guy that he is. And that’s the type of woman she is, too. And I still, to this day, have the video on my phone.”
Moser was officially named the Sooners’ head coach on Saturday morning. He comes with a strong reputation of winning basketball games and having the support of Sister Jean, the nun who has her own bobblehead and became famous with her support of the Ramblers.
The news surrounding Lon Kruger’s successor began creeping out on Friday. It’s believed that the finalization of Moser’s contract terms delayed the official announcement until Saturday.
OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione, appropriate in today’s era of social media, tweeted an emoji of a lock. The lockdown was complete and, moments later, Moser would be the school’s 15th men’s basketball coach in history.
Why did Moser move to Oklahoma? He explained during an ESPN College GameDay interview on Saturday afternoon.
“It started just with the culture at Oklahoma. Joe Castiglione, the athletic director, has built an amazing culture of winning the right way at Oklahoma. Top-to-bottom, all the sports are just amazing. It was just that family atmosphere, that winning intangible that the whole department has,” Moser said.
“It’s always hard to leave something that you’ve invested in and where you love people, but this was such a perfect fit for me to build and taking over from an icon. Lon Kruger is an icon in the profession. All young coaches aspire to be the type of person that he is, the winner. I know they covet that culture. It’s just a perfect fit for me.”
Moser, 52, leaves Loyola-Chicago after a decade-long run coaching the Missouri Valley Conference school. The 10-year anniversary of his hiring would have been Monday.
Hinson has been a head coach at Missouri State and Southern Illinois. Hinson coached against Moser in 21 games and won 14 of 21 games against the Sooners’ new coach when he was at Loyola-Chicago and Illinois State.
“He’s just an incredible person and this is coming from an Oklahoma State Cowboy,” Hinson said.
Hinson said Moser has “an uncanny mind for offense” and placing his players in right positions.
“Just look at this year’s team,” Hinson said. “You’ve got Cam Krutwig (the reigning MVC player of the year), who played for him it seemed like for 12 years. Cam couldn’t jump. His vertical was about 7.5-inches. He played like he was a 63-year-old man in a YMCA league. And he just kicked everyone’s butt.
“(Moser) knows how to get the best out of everyone.”
The Ramblers led the nation in scoring defense this past season, allowing only 56.1 points per game. Hinson said Moser’s defense is very similar to what Virginia has used for success.
“He is a tactician. If he were in the Army, he would be a general. He’s just really good at defense,” Hinson said.
Moser is replacing Kruger, who just completed a 10-year run as the Sooners’ coach after announcing his retirement eight days ago.
"I have so much respect for Coach Kruger. He's one of the icons of our profession. The fact that he was at Oklahoma shows that OU covets character. He's everything that young coaches should aspire to. He's all about winning the right way. I look forward to continuing that blueprint and continuing the blueprint we had at Loyola: winning the right way,” Moser said.
"I'm thrilled to join a program that is so focused on culture, people and excellence. I'm looking forward to diving in and building relationships with our players, the other coaches and the OU community."
Moser’s success, especially recently, speaks for itself.
The Ramblers have developed into a powerhouse among mid-major schools. During the last four years at Loyola-Chicago, his teams averaged nearly 25 wins a season. The Ramblers were 56-16 in MVC play in the window.
In 2018, Loyola-Chicago advanced to the Final Four and made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this past season.
"We are absolutely thrilled to announce and welcome Porter Moser as our next great OU head coach," Castiglione said. "As we dug deep into the backgrounds of candidates, his attributes, acumen and record of success totally aligned with what we were seeking. He's a purposeful and proven leader who prioritizes positive culture, accountability, academics, player development, innovation, transparent communication and a holistic approach to the student-athlete experience.
The Sooners are getting a coach with 17 years of head coaching experience and a 293-242 overall record. Moser has a solid resume that includes a Final Four run in 2018 and Sweet 16 appearance this past season with the Missouri Valley Conference school.
Moser’s first duty will be replenishing an OU basketball roster that’s fractured following departures to professional basketball and the transfer portal.
Moser has been a rebuilder of programs as his previous stops.
He coached Arkansas-Little Rock from 2000-03. He inherited a 4-24 team and guided the Trojans to an 18-11 mark in his first season.
Moser’s first team at Illinois State was 10-19 but improved to 17-13 in his second season. He was let go after four seasons after three first-round losses in the MVC Tournament.
After four years as a Saint Louis assistant for Rick Majerus, he was named Loyola-Chicago’s head coach.
The program was 7-23 and 15-16 in his first two seasons in the Horizon League before moving to the Missouri Valley Conference.
In the latter part of his 10-year run, the Ramblers have developed into a powerhouse among mid-major schools.
During the last four years at Loyola-Chicago, his teams averaged nearly 25 wins a season. During that same span, the Ramblers were 56-16 in MVC play.
Moser played four seasons at Creighton (1986-90). He averaged 4.6 points per game with 27 starts.