Who is Porter Moser? This story about the new OU coach, an OSU staff member and Sister Jean tells it all

What type of coach is Oklahoma getting in Porter Moser?

Let’s pause before talking X’s and O’s. Let’s find out what type of person that Moser is from someone who has become a Bedlam rival.

“My father was going into the Cleveland Clinic for a heart procedure (in 2018),” said OSU analyst Barry Hinson, who has coached 21 games against Moser. “And it’s one of those deals where it is either going to go well or it’s not, no ifs, ands or buts.

“My dad asked me if I would mind reaching out to Porter and have Sister Jean say a prayer for him. Not only did he do that, but he video-recorded Sister Jean and sent it to my dad right before he went into surgery.

“Oh my goodness, that’s the type of guy that he is. And that’s the type of woman she is, too. And I still, to this day, have the video on my phone.”

Moser was officially named the Sooners’ head coach on Saturday morning. He comes with a strong reputation of winning basketball games and having the support of Sister Jean, the nun who has her own bobblehead and became famous with her support of the Ramblers.