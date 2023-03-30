NORMAN – Top-ranked Oklahoma has been atop the college softball world for the past three seasons.

When you are getting everyone’s best shot, it begs this question: Who do the Sooners get up for? Are there rivalries that bring a little more juice than others?

OU will host Texas in a three-game weekend series that reunites last year’s Women’s College World Series championship competitors. Friday’s game will be played at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, while Saturday and Sunday’s contests will be in Norman.

Patty Gasso has been the Sooners’ coach for nearly three decades. When asked who the Sooners’ chief rival is, she couldn’t choose.

“I know we’re supposed to (have a rival). When I first got here, it was like these are the two programs you hate. I was like, why? I don’t know anything about them. No, not really,” Gasso said. “We know battles that are coming, but we don’t look at like, ‘eww, yuck, we hate.’

“I think that’s the beauty of this program. We put value on any team we play. We want to play our best. We know the importance of it. There are a few teams we’ve had some chippiness with, but not to the point of all-out war. We don’t play our game that way.”

The Sooners recently had a series with Florida State and that seemed to reach rivalry status, but not in Gasso’s eyes.

“I look forward to playing teams that are going to play the way we do, which is playing hard. We’re making each other better. That’s really important,” Gasso said. “When I think of rivalry, I think of hate. And I don’t know if that’s the right way to think of it. So if that’s how it is described, then we don’t have rivalries.”

The Sooners (30-1, 3-0 Big 12) have won 27 of their past 28 games against UT dating back to 2014, including a sweep over the Longhorns to win last year’s national championship.

The ninth-ranked Longhorns (30-5-1, 3-0) have won seven consecutive games including a three-game weekend sweep over Texas Tech.

This could be considered a measuring-stick game for the Sooners, which has wins over nationally ranked programs UCLA, Florida State, Kentucky, Washington, Stanford and Duke this season.

“We’ve got a good challenge ahead of us, but we’ve also faced some really outstanding offensive opponents,” Gasso said. “Our pitchers are primed for it, ready for it, anxious for it, excited for it. This is going to be a good measuring stick at this time of the season. But there’s no measuring right now. You’ve got to clutch up and step up because the road to the Big 12 championship is coming through Norman right now and through Hall of Fame. We’ve got to be really playing well and at our best.

“One thing about Texas, they always make us better every time we play them. They are aggressive on the base paths. They move quickly. They’re strong. They’re well-coached. There’s a lot to bring to the table.”

All three games are sold out this weekend. There could be a regular-season record set on Friday night, with an anticipated attendance expected to near 9,000 fans.

It’s an exciting time for OU and softball, Gasso said.

“I will tell you after having done this for so long, I never thought in a million years that it would turn out like this with fans coming out and sellouts happening,” the OU coach said. “And now we’re at the Hall of Fame where there are 10,000 seats and we’re selling that out, or close to it, for a conference game but not a postseason game. It’s a tribute to this team and other teams like Texas. People want to see good matchups. They want to see good athletes playing hard and in competitive environments. It’s going to be fun.

“I’m just so proud of the Sooners fans. They’ve all been lining up out here trying to get in. So now we finally have enough seats and they’ve still in the seats. I’m really proud of that.”