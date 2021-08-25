While OU's offense and defense are trending up, how will special teams play be in 2021?

How can young players draw the attention of Oklahoma’s coaches?
Linebacker David Ugwoegbu has the answer – showcase your talents on special teams.
“It’s of great importance, especially here at OU,” Ugwoegbu said on Wednesday. “All our coaches, across the board, express that to our young players that it is the best and easiest way to get on the field and to even travel for away games is to make an impact on special teams because that’s where you’re going to be noticed first.
“Once they see you straining on special teams and proving that you’ll do anything to get on the field, that’s where your opportunities are going to come from.”
Oklahoma will be looking for improvement during the 2021 season.
The Sooners suffered with special teams miscues during back-to-back losses against Kansas State and Iowa State. The Wildcats blocked a punt to gain momentum in a 38-35 victory, while Iowa State used a long kickoff return to set up a 37-30 win in Ames.
Shane Beamer is now at South Carolina and the Sooners are using a “coach-by-committee” method to leading special teams.
While OU had big special teams plays on their own last season (Ugwoegbu had a blocked punt against Texas, while Perrion Winfrey had a blocked field goal attempt in the third overtime against the Longhorns), the return game is looking to be an impact.
Marvin Mims showed flashes in the punt return game and is expected to handle duties again next season. Mims ranked No. 12 nationally and averaged 12.5 yards per return as a freshman.
“I would say Marvin is pretty clearly the first guy there. Drake (Stoops) has had some game experience there as well. We’ll look at a few options behind them but they are certainly one and two,” Lincoln Riley said this week.
What about the kick return game?
“I’m not sure we won’t try a few guys once we get into the season. It’s a little bit of a tough one to simulate. Most of the time you don’t have a lot of live tackling on kickoffs and kickoff returns in fall camp and we’re not much different there. We don’t go to the ground on that. Some of that will be getting guys out there in a game scenario and seeing what they can do,” Riley said.
Some of the players expected to get looks include D.J. Graham, Billy Bowman, Eric Gray, Mario Williams and Jalil Farooq, the OU coach said.
Gabe Brkic enters his third season as the team’s placekicker. He is coming back from a sophomore season that included four makes from 50 yards-plus.
Punter Reeves Mundschau averaged 39.1 yards per punt last season and could get challenged by Arizona State transfer Michael Turk, who averaged 47.2 yards per kick.
“Reeves Mundschau has done a tremendous job for us no question, but it was a way for us to create some competition with somebody we thought could come in and upgrade our roster, make us better,” Riley said.