While OU's offense and defense are trending up, how will special teams play be in 2021?

Marvin Mims showed flashes in the punt return game and is expected to handle duties again next season. Mims ranked No. 12 nationally and averaged 12.5 yards per return as a freshman.

“I would say Marvin is pretty clearly the first guy there. Drake (Stoops) has had some game experience there as well. We’ll look at a few options behind them but they are certainly one and two,” Lincoln Riley said this week.

What about the kick return game?

“I’m not sure we won’t try a few guys once we get into the season. It’s a little bit of a tough one to simulate. Most of the time you don’t have a lot of live tackling on kickoffs and kickoff returns in fall camp and we’re not much different there. We don’t go to the ground on that. Some of that will be getting guys out there in a game scenario and seeing what they can do,” Riley said.

Some of the players expected to get looks include D.J. Graham, Billy Bowman, Eric Gray, Mario Williams and Jalil Farooq, the OU coach said.

Gabe Brkic enters his third season as the team’s placekicker. He is coming back from a sophomore season that included four makes from 50 yards-plus.