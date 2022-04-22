Whether running or throwing the football, Heisman Park's poses encapsulate OU's football greats

Jason White began his Oklahoma career as a dual-threat quarterback who stressed defenses with his running ability.

The Tuttle High School graduate left OU with the 2003 Heisman Trophy after using his right arm to set multiple passing records following two substantial knee injuries.

When it came time to decide what pose for his statue in Heisman Park, it was an easy decision – he’s throwing a football.

“I picked from all the pictures that I had available. And I felt like that picture showed my career in full-circle,” White said. “I went from being a dual-threat kind of quarterback to just basically being a drop-back passer. For me, it was ‘hey, I ended my career at OU as a drop-back passer. So that’s kind of how I wanted to be remembered.”

The process begins with selecting a pose that the sculptor can make into a cast. The Heisman winners would get proofs of the work being done with the final reveal typically being a surprise to the honored player.

Steve Owens, Oklahoma’s 1969 Heisman winner, had an easier time picking his pose.

A number of miniature statues of Owens were used as a fundraiser at one point, so when it came time to create a new one, Owens said he just wanted to go bigger on it.

Sculptor Nick Calcagno, who was from Owens’ hometown of Miami, Oklahoma, built the 9-and-a-half foot bronze statue with features showing the player’s wavy hair and No. 30 on his shoulder.

“Nick was such a perfectionist. When I look at the statue, I see the way I carry the ball. To me, everything was perfect … in my view, the statue captures me.”

