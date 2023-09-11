NORMAN – Danny Stutsman is setting the bar for Oklahoma’s defense this season.
Stutsman’s performance against SMU on Saturday – 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery – led to him being named the Big 12 defensive player of the week on Monday. The sophomore linebacker was also the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week.
Where has Stutsman grown the most over year one and year two?
“I've seen him grow the most as a leader as far as his role and in embracing that role because last year at this time he was the guy that new to the system and new as a starter and trying to figure it out,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He’s put a lot of effort and a lot of sweat equity in and he’s starting to see some of the results of that and I'm real proud of him and at the same time continue to push him.
“He's gonna push himself to get better because so we're really proud of him.”
