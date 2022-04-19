When did Brent Venables realize that Baker Mayfield was not a 'J.A.G' (just a guy)?

NORMAN — Brent Venables loves explaining how former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is not a J.A.G. — just a guy — and worthy of a life-size statue outside Memorial Stadium.

That wouldn’t have been the case in 2015 before the legendary Sooners player took his first snap in Norman.

“It's just an amazing story. This guy just shows up. You hear Bob Stoops tell it, I'm sure you guys have asked him. The guy just kind of shows up. It's this guy named Mayfield from (Texas) Tech. They're like, 'Is Mayfield somewhere in here?' If you knocked him down in Walmart, you wouldn't know who he is. He just looks like a JAG, just a guy. And he's one of the best players to play the game,” Venables said during his Tuesday news conference.

On Saturday, Mayfield will become the sixth player to have his statue revealed in Heisman Park. He will be recognized during halftime of the spring football game.

Venables had to game plan against Mayfield in a 2015 College Football Playoff game. He’s now thankful to be on the same side.

“If you have a statue at Oklahoma, you're a dude. It's pretty cool. I love how he competed. To me, my mindset as somebody going against him was that you've got to cut the head off of that snake,” said Venables, who helped Clemson beat OU 37-17 in the 2015 Orange Bowl. “Because that cat right there, you can't go, 'Oh, I need to take away these other guys. I've got to take away (Sterling) Shepard or the backs.' No, Mayfield is the guy.

“To me, he fueled the whole entire program every single week on both sides of the ball. He had that type of charisma, toughness and leadership to him. What a great one.”

True leader

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel said he’s been a leader while growing at the position.

In high school, he was a 14-year-old freshman commanding older players. At UCF, he was an 18-year-old telling 22-, 23- and 24-year-old men what to do.

It just comes with the territory, he said.

“The biggest thing is having the belief from those guys in me and then likewise the belief I have in those guys with me. I think the leadership position is the quarterback position because you touch the ball every single play and you got to trust every single (teammate),” Gabriel said.

Player-driven accountability

Eric Gray is one of the veterans on OU’s roster.

When Lincoln Riley was the Sooners’ coach, he described Gray as a “pro.” Venables used the same word when talking about the running back’s leadership.

"Eric's been a pro from the moment that we got here. He's been the model of what it looks like. So Eric's been a great competitor and makes guys around him better. He always has this positive, matter-of-fact quality to him just when he's calling somebody up,” Venables said.

Venables said player-driven accountability is important, adding that coaches can demand it, teach it, foster it and nurture it.

“But when it's really going to start taking root is when it's player driven. And it's got to be deep, deep player driven, not one or two. It's got to be deep,” Venables said. “And that's when you know you can weather the storm … I tell them all the time, man, these storms won't run out of rain, OK? You've got to make it through it though, man, with your mindset, your attitude and how you respond.

“So I've been real proud of the leadership group.”

Redmond’s growth

Todd Bates, OU’s defensive tackles coach, was asked about the growth of Jalen Redmond.

Redmond is entering his fifth season on campus but has seen only 24 games of action due to injuries and taking a COVID year away from competition.

“He’s been showing up, putting the work in. I’ll tell you this, he’s a talented pass rusher. His ability to get after the quarterback, put moves on moves and cause pressure and wreak havoc, he has the ability to do that,” Bates said. “I’ve seen from day one to now just growing in our playbook and our scheme. He’s just getting more and more comfortable with it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.