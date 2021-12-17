What's Venables' early impact been on OU players? 'I'd run through a wall for that guy'

Kennedy Brooks knows that Riley left for his own reasons, but the team was “all shocked” after the news hit.

“I totally understand why he left. To better himself; there's nothing wrong with that. I think everybody should want to better themselves,” Brooks said. “The first couple of days after that were sluggish, honestly. But, at the same time, we had to lock in and better ourselves. We had to get back to work, and that's what we did."

Bob Stoops entered the team meeting room after Riley announced his decision. It was Stoops who helped keep the program glued together during some of its toughest times in recent memory.

The speech he gave the team focused on staying tight as a family and that the program was more important than just one person.

“It was really big for us. We needed someone to sort of step in and help us sort of keep each other together,” OU senior linebacker DaShaun White said. “He got in there with the leaders and he was like, 'I know there’s a lot of things that we really don’t know right now, but the most important thing is that we stay together.' We went out and just sort of followed his lead.