What's Venables' early impact been on OU players? 'I'd run through a wall for that guy'

Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes appears — with apologies to Clemson fans disappointed with Brent Venables' departure — “all-in” with the Sooners’ new head coach.
The OU narrative transitioned from offensive fireworks to a defensive-minded attack, which could bring balance to the program.
“It's definitely a shift,” said Grimes, who joined teammates in making their first public comments since Lincoln Riley's departure. “Oklahoma's always been — or has been for the last couple of years — offense and known for their dynamic, explosive offense.
“So to now have, in Coach Venables' words, a suffocating defense (and) a coach who's more focused on the defensive side of the ball with more emphasis on the defensive side of the ball, it's definitely a shift. You can see it just from some of the players. At least for me, I'd run through a wall for that guy, just because it's different. It's not bad, but it's different. I enjoy that.”
“All in” is the popular slogan that surrounds Clemson’s successful program. In Venables’ first two weeks on the job in Norman, he’s been able to draw support and praise from his new team.
When Riley abruptly left Oklahoma on Nov. 28, Grimes said the team “was a mess.”
Kennedy Brooks knows that Riley left for his own reasons, but the team was “all shocked” after the news hit.
“I totally understand why he left. To better himself; there's nothing wrong with that. I think everybody should want to better themselves,” Brooks said. “The first couple of days after that were sluggish, honestly. But, at the same time, we had to lock in and better ourselves. We had to get back to work, and that's what we did."
Bob Stoops entered the team meeting room after Riley announced his decision. It was Stoops who helped keep the program glued together during some of its toughest times in recent memory.
The speech he gave the team focused on staying tight as a family and that the program was more important than just one person.
“It was really big for us. We needed someone to sort of step in and help us sort of keep each other together,” OU senior linebacker DaShaun White said. “He got in there with the leaders and he was like, 'I know there’s a lot of things that we really don’t know right now, but the most important thing is that we stay together.' We went out and just sort of followed his lead.
“I think that was definitely what we needed at the time. I was really thankful for him.”
Oklahoma’s return to the practice field appears to have been therapeutic.
Instead of being concerned about a new coach and the program’s direction, there’s now leadership and a game to prepare for in San Antonio.
“I feel like everything is back in motion. Players sat down, we all talked about it and we're all locked in,” Brooks said. “Now it's just getting to work and focusing on beating Oregon. That's our main focus now. After those first few days, you can't whip around no more. You have to get back to work, so that's what we did."
Caleb Williams has been seen on school-produced videos preparing for the postseason. Brooks was asked about the freshman quarterback’s attitude.
“He’s matured a lot. Just from all the stuff he’s been through and being a freshman because of it, he grew up a lot,” Brooks said. “He’s attacking this, being a great leader for us. He’s going head-on strong. I have great confidence in what he’s going to do, and he’s going to show out. I can’t wait.”
OU assistant coach Cale Gundy will call the plays in the Alamo Bowl, but new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will observe his new offense.
Wide receiver Marvin Mims was asked about Lebby as well as Venables’ decision to maintain the offensive staff.
“That was a big thing having coach (DeMarco) Murray, coach (Bill) Bedenbaugh, coach Gundy staying. There’s a lot of interaction with those guys over my two years being here, especially coach Murray (and) coach Gundy,” Mims said. “But having coach Lebby come, I think is a huge plus for this program especially with his experience, his resume, the things he’s done at other colleges. That’s something that’s a huge positive. He’s also an alumni to this school, so that’s another a positive for us as a program."
There’s also a clean slate on the defensive side of the ball under Venables and new coordinator Ted Roof.
White said he’s been impressed with Roof’s football mind.
“Guys like me, on the defensive side of the ball, are especially a little bit excited. But I think that everyone's really excited for a fresh start, you know, sort of feel, a new sort of identity,” White said.
“A lot of things go into this. Just, you know, it's a big opportunity for a lot of different people and I think it's just a big opportunity that a lot of people are looking forward to.”