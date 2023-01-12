What's new OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones like? Former players talk meeting room fun and game day focus

What will new Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones be like on game days?

To answer that question, the Tulsa World turned to a pair of wide receivers who played for him at Kansas.

“He’s pacing back and forth in the locker room and he has headphones on,” said former Jayhawks wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II. “He looked like he was ready to suit up. That’s why I say he lives through us when we are on the field.”

On Tuesday, Jones was named the newest member on Brent Venables’ staff. He worked at Texas Tech during the 2022 season, but spent three previous years working at Kansas.

Jones’ relationship with his wide receivers created success, according to Lassiter and Union High School graduate Kameron McQueen, who also played the position for the Jayhawks.

Nothing topped position meetings led by Jones, McQueen said with a laugh.

“Those meeting rooms are experiences that I’ll never forget. I still talk about that with my former teammates to this day,” said McQueen, who played at Kansas between 2016-20.

Those bonding moments can mean everything, especially as OU’s players get acquainted with their new position coach.

Jones mentioned the importance of player-coach relationships in a statement released after his hiring.

"I'm a passionate coach, I'm all about relationships. I love to pull in and reach young men, love to be that person they want to be around,” Jones said. “I coach hard, but I truly believe you have to establish deep relationships with these young men. That's something I feel like I specialize in.”

McQueen was a preferred walk-on when he arrived on campus. In his final two seasons, he earned a scholarship with help from Jones.

What’s McQueen’s message to returning wide receivers like Jalil Farooq, Drake Stoops, Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson?

“He’s going to bring the best out of you,” McQueen said. “He has a style of coaching where he pushes you to your limits and he knows when to pull back. When he reprimands you, he doesn’t just do it out of spite. He’s going to teach you.

“He’s not only a motivational coach. You can sit in the office with him for two hours watching film and he’ll go through all the fine details and mechanics. His knowledge of offensive schemes and how to find holes in the defense is something that Sooners fans should really be excited about.”

Lassiter currently is a member of the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. He gave credit to Jones for helping him get a role with an NFL team.

“He helped me out a lot,” Lassiter said. “I had three years with him. I learned so much. He’s a great person and he’s really like a mentor figure to me, so I look at him a little different than a lot of other people do.”

Jones will focus on daily improvement for the wide receivers.

“I always try to enhance the position, try to find ways to set trends when it comes to development and challenging guys,” Jones said. “OU is getting a family man, a team guy who loves being around the players. I'm all about toughness and hard work, and the players are getting a coach they're going to love being around, one who will represent the program with the utmost respect in every form and fashion."

Lassiter is looking forward to watching Jones’ coaching style mesh with OU’s roster.

“I’m happy for him. I’m excited for him. The boys will like him over there. The receivers? They will love him,” Lassiter said.