What's more dominant? Kansas' 30-year home basketball win streak vs. OU? Sooners' 18-game football win streak vs. Jayhawks?

Oklahoma and Kansas have had one-sided results in football and basketball over the years.
The Sooners have won 18 straight football games against the Jayhawks. The last time that KU defeated Oklahoma was 1997.
On Tuesday night, the Jayhawks captured their 22nd consecutive basketball win over OU inside Allen Fieldhouse. OU hasn’t celebrated on KU’s home court since 1993.
This success of the two programs leads to this question. Which streak is more dominant: The Sooners’ football run or KU’s home-court success?
An impromptu Twitter poll (@ericbaileytw) of nearly 500 voters drew a stalemate over the first three hours. Then OU vote led by a slight edge.
Which streak do you think is more dominant?
Let me know via e-mail at eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com to give a few thoughts. The results (with comments from readers) will be published on Thursday afternoon.
