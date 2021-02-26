What's led to the Sooners' success this season? Chemistry, defense and scoring

Oklahoma’s rapid ascent in the Top 25 rankings hit a speedbump following Tuesday’s unexpected loss at Kansas State.

The Sooners still have positioned themselves in good shape for an attractive NCAA Tournament seed, but three tough regular-season games remain, as well as the challenging Big 12 Tournament which could be like a survivor series for this year’s champion.

In mid-January, OU was listed by some prognosticators in the “First Four Out” column for the NCAA Tournament. In one month’s time — following three consecutive wins over top-10 teams — the Sooners have been listed as high as a potential No. 3 seed.

When did De’Vion Harmon know that his team was good?

“Right after we lost to KU at KU, we came back and we played TCU, K-State and we played Kansas, Texas and Alabama, and won those games,” Harmon said. “And so, after the KU game, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, we got it,' Then we played Texas. And we got them, still ranked 24th at the time, around there. And then we played Alabama, with Austin (Reaves) and (Alondes Williams) out. And we won that game.

“And I was like, 'Yeah, we're a great team.' That's when I knew like, 'Oh yeah, we're going to do something big.’ But as long as we stay locked in, I think we can do that.”