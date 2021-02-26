What's led to the Sooners' success this season? Chemistry, defense and scoring

Oklahoma’s rapid ascent in the Top 25 rankings hit a speedbump following Tuesday’s unexpected loss at Kansas State.
The Sooners still have positioned themselves in good shape for an attractive NCAA Tournament seed, but three tough regular-season games remain, as well as the challenging Big 12 Tournament which could be like a survivor series for this year’s champion.
In mid-January, OU was listed by some prognosticators in the “First Four Out” column for the NCAA Tournament. In one month’s time — following three consecutive wins over top-10 teams — the Sooners have been listed as high as a potential No. 3 seed.
When did De’Vion Harmon know that his team was good?
“Right after we lost to KU at KU, we came back and we played TCU, K-State and we played Kansas, Texas and Alabama, and won those games,” Harmon said. “And so, after the KU game, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, we got it,' Then we played Texas. And we got them, still ranked 24th at the time, around there. And then we played Alabama, with Austin (Reaves) and (Alondes Williams) out. And we won that game.
“And I was like, 'Yeah, we're a great team.' That's when I knew like, 'Oh yeah, we're going to do something big.’ But as long as we stay locked in, I think we can do that.”
Heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. game against visiting Oklahoma State, OU will look to regain momentum during the push to the postseason.
What have been the keys to their improvement?
Strong chemistry
There isn’t a Buddy Hield or Trae Young on this year’s team, but there hasn’t been a need for a future NBA first-round draft pick to have success.
Austin Reaves is the closest to a star, especially after his move to point guard. He’s not only scoring, but getting his teammates involved in the offense.
It’s not just the on-court chemistry that’s been created. This team has been through plenty away from the floor.
COVID took away the opening week of the season. Elijah Harkless missed the first four games due to NCAA transfer rules. Reaves, Brady Manek, Jalen Hill and Alondes Williams were out for extended amounts of time due to COVID protocols.
The team has jelled as the calendar flips toward March Madness.
“That’s often times the case when teams individually jell and their abilities and capabilities complement each other, often times that transitions into success,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “This group, (it’s been) different guys at different nights. They’ve won ball games in different ways.
“Again, it’s been interesting to watch their growth, development and progress. It’s exciting to see. Most importantly we have three or four weeks where we have to keep getting better and this group is focused on that ever since December.”
Getting defensive
The Sooners have put much more emphasis on the defensive end and are allowing 67.4 points per game.
The interesting thing is that it is slowing opposing offenses down while playing small. Often times, Manek (6-foot-9) is responsible for guarding bigger and stronger post players.
“It's kept us in ball games when we haven't performed offensively in a consistent way. We've gone through some dry stretches offensively,” Kruger said. “It seems like we haven't lagged very much, we haven't lost much ground because we've gotten some stops during that stretch. You like being consistently good on both ends, but it gives a team a little more security when they know they're going to be able to generate a high degree of stops.”
Harkless’ addition has paid benefits. He ranks third in the Big 12 with 1.7 steals per game. He’s also getting 4.7 defensive rebounds a game, which ranks No. 8 in the conference.
Balanced attack
Oklahoma has had five different players score at least 19 points in a game. Three of those players — Reaves, Manek and Umoja Gibson — have scored at least 29 points in a contest this season.
Reaves is averaging 17.2 points, which ranks second in the Big 12 behind OSU’s Cade Cunningham (18.7). Three other OU players are in double-figure scoring — Harmon (12.5 points per game), Gibson (10.3) and Manek (10.0).
Harmon pointed back to defense as a reason for the offensive production.
“Our defense definitely fuels our offense but us having the extra pieces, the extra guys that can put the ball in the cup, that's big,” Harmon said. “The object of the game is to score, so as long as we keep locking up on defense and rebounding the way we are, the way we have been, then that makes the offensive side that much more easier.”