What will Oklahoma's rebound be like following 2021's first loss?

Riley had a straight-to-the-point message to his football team following Saturday’s loss.

“He told us this game is either going to do one of two things to this team. It’s either going to tear us apart or bring us together,” Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “He also told us we have a lot of football in front of us. We still have the things we want to accomplish in front of us.

“It’s really important we put this game to bed and attack the practice field next week and do the things we need to do in order to finish as strong as we can the rest of the season.”

It won’t be easy with a veteran-laden Iowa State coming to town for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday followed by a Bedlam contest at Oklahoma State where a defense with fierce teeth will be waiting.

“We have two tough teams and two tough defensive teams yet to play. One at home, one at a hostile environment. We’re just trying to hit the nail on the head, get back in there on Monday and go back to work,” Marvin Mims said.

Jeremiah Hall is a team captain. It’s his job to set the tone for the team. While he didn’t say much immediately after the game, he expects to be a strong voice this week.