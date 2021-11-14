What will Oklahoma's rebound be like following 2021's first loss?

So what’s next for Oklahoma?
There’s little doubt that fixing problems 10 weeks into the season wasn’t expected to be a consideration entering the 2021 campaign.
Now, with OU’s College Football Playoff hopes all but dashed, it’s important to finish strong to not let everything unravel. There’s still a Big 12 championship to chase.
On Saturday, the Sooners will play an Iowa State team that’s much better than the 6-4 record it possesses. Then there is an outstanding Oklahoma State team that craves a first appearance in the Big 12 title game.
The big question — will OU be ready? After all, Saturday’s 27-14 loss at Baylor came after a bye week. Preparation didn’t appear to be ideal.
What was the locker room like after the game?
“What would you expect. Guys cried, trying to wrap their head around a loss. It was the first time we've felt this way this season,” Isaiah Thomas said. “Coach (Lincoln) Riley also uplifted us, letting us know that we still are 9-1 and we still have the rest of the season in front of us.
“There's a lot of football left to be played (and) opportunities to make a statement that this game isn't who we are. So like I said, what you would expect for it to be kind of gloomy in there but also uplifting.”
Riley had a straight-to-the-point message to his football team following Saturday’s loss.
“He told us this game is either going to do one of two things to this team. It’s either going to tear us apart or bring us together,” Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “He also told us we have a lot of football in front of us. We still have the things we want to accomplish in front of us.
“It’s really important we put this game to bed and attack the practice field next week and do the things we need to do in order to finish as strong as we can the rest of the season.”
It won’t be easy with a veteran-laden Iowa State coming to town for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday followed by a Bedlam contest at Oklahoma State where a defense with fierce teeth will be waiting.
“We have two tough teams and two tough defensive teams yet to play. One at home, one at a hostile environment. We’re just trying to hit the nail on the head, get back in there on Monday and go back to work,” Marvin Mims said.
Jeremiah Hall is a team captain. It’s his job to set the tone for the team. While he didn’t say much immediately after the game, he expects to be a strong voice this week.
“I like to let Coach Riley handle the stuff after the games. I may talk to a couple of guys here and there, but I'm not really a big speech after a game kind of guy because most of the time it's going to go in through one ear and out the other. Everybody's in their own personal minds. Emotions are still high. So when things settle, we get back to Norman and get back to what we do on Monday, I'll definitely have a talk with the team,” Hall said.
Oklahoma sputtered out of the locker room to start the game and to begin the second half.
Looking to be aggressive, the Sooners won the toss and chose to receive. The first three snaps turned out to be a precursor of a tough afternoon.
To begin the game, Kennedy Brooks lost four yards, Caleb Williams was sacked for a six-yard loss and then Brooks gained one yard to net minus-9 yards of total offense to begin things.
“It wasn’t good. We didn’t execute plays there at the beginning. Defense again did a phenomenal job shutting it down there. We were giving them short fields. Just a tremendous job defensively,” Riley said.
The second half began with Gabe Brkic kicking the ball out of bounds and then Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon raced 28 yards to the Oklahoma 37. A few plays and costly penalties later, Isaiah Hankins hit a 32-yard field goal to give Baylor momentum and a 10-7 lead.
“They didn't have a whole lot of momentum going there and you give them kind of a freebie, a little bit of a drive, that can get an offense going. It’s disappointing, it is, just because, again, we felt the team was good at half, team was excited, they were ready to play, and to go out there and start that way — it's not the reason we lost the game but obviously going and establishing that second-half momentum can make a big difference, especially when you're on the road, and we had our opportunity to do it and then didn't get that done,” Riley said.