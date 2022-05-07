What will Brent Venables say during this week's OU Coaches Caravan stops? Here are some bullet points

Hey Amarillo and Duncan, Brent Venables is headed your way this week.

Oklahoma’s energetic new football coach knows how to entertain a room and, for two days, he will be the highlight of OU Coaches Caravan stops in Amarillo (Tuesday) and Duncan (Thursday).

During last month’s visit to Cain’s Ballroom, Venables drew laughs and rowdy cheers when describing his first four months on the job.

Here are some of the highlights from his 40-minute conversation with Toby Rowland in front of a sellout crowd in downtown Tulsa. Many of the topics could be revisited this week.

Venables on being on the field with 200-plus former OU lettermen during the spring game: “I love memories and I love moments. You have that mountaintop experience like winning the national championship. … what an awesome moment that was for me to be a part of it and see all those guys and so many of their children here. This is what college should be about. I love watching true transformation take place — so many memories, so much sacrifice. The journey is so real, so many of the guys who did they journey, it’s just amazing to be a part of that gathering.”

Venables on having his dream of becoming a head coach come true: “I think a lot of it was how I grew up and how I always would be a big dreamer. I would always be ‘Someday, someday, someday.’ So when I had the opportunity to coach at Kansas State, I thought there’s no way in heck that I’m going to get thrown out of here. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to stay … I’ve always had this gratitude and appreciation for the things that I had.”

Venables on his goals for the 2022 season: “I’m not trying to have a great team in 2022. I want to have a great program. A great program has sustainability, it has longevity and it has culture. And in the root of that culture — a lot of people focus on the fruit, right? The wins, all the success, they focus on the fruit. To me, that will dry up if that’s where you put all your focus. The culture is in the people. The culture is your belief system. The culture is your values.”

Venables on preparing his players for their futures post-football: “You have to keep everything in its proper order. For us, it’s the vision of our program. Graduate our players, equip and empower them — not entitle them — equip them and empower them with generational changing tools. I want our guys to have a great college experience. The world will try to steal your joy. The world will walk in your mind with dirty feet. I want our guys to have fun. I want them to look back at an amazing college experience. The way you do that is like how you support them like at (the spring game). That was amazing. Lastly, you win a championship as a byproduct of doing everything else right.”

Venables on recruiting: “We’ve been developing relationships. What we don’t want to do is take this net and throw it in the middle of the ocean and then pull it in and see what we got. We’re looking for the fit … the last thing I want to do is bring in a bunch of yahoos who are only worried about making a bunch of money. They don’t to go to school … Leave your mark. Leave your legacy. Leave it better than you found it. I’m looking for young people and families that are attractive to our values …

“I want the best of the best. I want some cold-blooded killers too, now. Trust me. I want that delicate balance. And you can find them, but it takes a little more time. You have to be a little more mindful about developing the relationships, asking the right questions.”

Venables on spring football’s foundation for next season: “I think we’re going to have a tremendous summer. I think the No. 1 thing I got from our football team is that they really love to compete. I saw this team with the mindset of ‘spot the ball, coach.’ They had just amazing willingness to fight and compete and do anything and everything that we asked. We really strained them this spring. We put them in some difficult spots to challenge them and help them grow quickly.”

