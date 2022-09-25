What went wrong vs K-State? What to make of Dillon Gabriel’s performance? The penalties? The third-down struggles? A look at the biggest questions from OU’s Week 4 defeat

Oklahoma suffered the first setback of the Brent Venables era Saturday night in Norman in a 41-34 loss to visiting Kansas State and quarterback Adrian Martinez. The Week 4 defeat drops the Sooners to 3-1 on the season ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. trip to TCU (3-0).

Before jumping ahead to Week 5 and OU’s first Big 12 road test of the season, a look at the key questions from the Sooners’ third loss to the Wildcats in their last four meetings.

What went wrong for OU against Kansas State?

Lots of coaches — Venables included — say winning football begins at the line of scrimmage. It’s also where the Sooners’ first loss of the season began.

OU entered its fourth game of the year atop the nation in tackles for loss (10.6 per game) and fifth in sacks (14.0 total). But after thrashing its first three opponents up front, it was the Sooners who got beat on the line against Kansas State.

“They obviously were the better team tonight,” Venables said. “I thought they played more physical than us. They played with better fundamentals. They played with better precision on both sides of the ball.”

“They just played better up front, particularly their offense versus our defense,” he continued.

Held without a sack and to just four tackles behind the line of scrimmage, Venables’ defense didn’t pack the same punch it had in nonconference play.

The result? Forty-one Kansas State points. A season-worst 275 rushing yards allowed on 49 Wildcat attempts (5.6 yards per carry). And 382 total yards and five touchdowns for Martinez, whose 55-yard, game-sealing third-down scramble began with flawless Kansas State protection against an OU blitz.

Point to the 14-0 hole the Sooners dug themselves. Or the missed throws from Dillon Gabriel. Or OU’s struggles on third down. Or the defensive bust Martinez took advantage of.

But the Sooners’ latest loss to the Wildcats started up front.

What was the most surprising element of the OU loss?

The Sooners’ lack of discipline.

All told, OU had 11 penalties accepted against it for 87 yards Saturday. But it’s the nature of the Sooners’ flag count, not the quantity itself, that stood out for an OU team which entered committing only six penalties per game.

Two of OU’s defensive penalties came on face mask calls via David Ugwoegbu and Billy Bowman; “that comes from positioning, or lack thereof,” Venables said. And most puzzling, for a unit that’s operated so well in the speed of offense under coordinator Jeff Lebby, was the Sooners’ six pre-snap penalties — five false starts and a delay of game infraction.

There was nothing characteristic in false starts from three of OU’s five starting linemen and seasoned veterans Brayden Willis and Marvin Mims.

“We broke down in every way,” Venables said. “We’re at home. you’d think on offense that we wouldn’t have those procedures (penalties). But we certainly did tonight. And at the poorest times. Really shot outsells in the foot. Those are…a lack of focus at the right times.”

Discipline was a staple of OU’s nonconference wins. On Saturday, a lack of it littered the Sooners with self-inflicted wounds they couldn’t afford.

What to make of Dillon Gabriel’s performance?

A positive outlook on Gabriel’s fourth game under center at OU would focus on his 330 passing yards, the 61 more he added on the ground, his four passing touchdowns and the fact that the Sooners’ passer has still yet to commit a turnover in 2022.

Approached with more scrutiny, one could look at the pair of misses to Drake Stoops, the slow start after halftime (8-of-13 for 51 yards on first four drives of the second half), OU’s third-down woes and the fact that Gabriel was wholly outplayed by his Kansas State counterpart.

Here’s what his coaches thought:

“When you look at it, Dillon fought his butt off,” said Lebby. “He played tough. He played incredibly hard. He led. Did he miss some things - does he want some things back? Absolutely. I want some calls back. That’s the reality of stepping in the arena.

“I thought he was really efficient,” Venables said. “This is me: he played good enough to win the game. Alright? But we needed to be a little more efficient at critical times.”

In a game that was there for the taking, it was the quarterback on the other sideline who stepped up Saturday and OU has yet to get an “A-game” out of its transfer quarterback. But Gabriel’s relative shortcomings were far down the Sooners’ list of problems in Week 4.

Most positive takeaway from Week 4?

The continued success of OU’s run game.

After breaking out for a season-best 312 rushing yards at Nebraska, the Sooners ground attack turned in another Lebby-like performance with 220 yards from 34 rushing attempts (6.5 yards per carry).

Much of that success is owed to Eric Gray, who averaged 7.1 yards per in his third outing of 100 yards or more this fall. Gabriel flashed his feet again, too, adding 61 yards on the ground. More support came from Marcus Major and his 4.1 yards per attempt.

On a challenging night for OU, the running game was a silver lining.

Most concerning trend?

The Sooners’ third-down struggles.

OU went 4-of-13 (30.7%) on third down against a stingy Wildcats defense. That performance follows similar struggles against UTEP (37.5%) and Kent State (25%) earlier this month and arrived in the wake of what seemed to be a turning point at Nebraska in Week 3, when the Sooners converted on 10-of-16 (62.5%) third-down attempts.

Through four weeks, OU ranks 129th in time of possession out 131 FBS programs. Much of that is due to the Sooners’ pace of offense. But OU’s third-down struggles aren’t helping.

Where do the Sooners go from here?

Venables summed it up well late Saturday night: “I still believe with everything I've got in this team and what's still sitting in front of us.”

Ahead for OU is a visit to unbeaten TCU and seven more league games after it in what could be the nation’s most competitive conference, top to bottom.

In remaining meetings with Texas (Oct. 8), Baylor (Nov. 5) and Oklahoma State (Oct. 19), OU still holds plenty of opportunities to bounce back and bolster its resume. Kansas (Oct. 15) and Texas Tech (Nov. 26) are making compelling cases to join that list of quality opponents, too. And in the world of polls and playoff rankings, a late September loss won’t hurt the Sooners nearly as much as one in late November.

After a Week 4 set back, it’s all still there for the Sooners.

“We're not going to be defined by this loss moving forward,” Venables said. “We will, however, be defined by how we win moving forward.”