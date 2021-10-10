What was the biggest play in OU's comeback win over Texas? We asked, you decided

* Brooks’ 18-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Texas, still stunned after losing the fumble on the kickoff, gave up the scoring run on a direct snap to Brooks. The run gave OU a 48-41 lead with 7:10 remaining.

* Williams’ 66-yard touchdown run.

Oklahoma had fourth-and-1 from its own 34 on the first play of the second quarter. OU trailed 28-7 at that point. If the Horns make a stop, it’s likely a Texas blowout win. Williams replaced Rattler for one play and regained some momentum for OU.

Notable on this list is that the middle four plays came on consecutive snaps when Oklahoma took a 48-41 lead.

OU fans followed with their votes. There really are no wrong answers. One OU fan even replied, “how do you rank these? One doesn’t matter or hold weight without the other. #SoonerMagic.”

The results will be disclosed in a bit.

The key to Oklahoma’s remarkable comeback victory — OU trailed by 18 points with three minutes remaining in the third quarter — was execution both offensively and defensively in the game’s final 19 minutes.

What was the atmosphere like inside the Cotton Bowl?