Patty Gasso would be the first to tell you: Oklahoma’s 2023 national championship, the Sooners’ overwhelming +442 run differential this spring and the program’s record-setting win streak are all in the past now.

It’s time to turn the page to a 2024 season that will see OU pursue a fourth consecutive national title as it makes the jump to the program’s sparkling new home at Love’s Field.

As things stand, the Sooners are sure to open Gasso’s 30th season as heavy favorites to chase down a historic four-peat in 2024. But after claiming a seventh national championship earlier this month, the Sooners have work to do retooling a roster that rolled to 53 straight wins to close the season.

OU embarks on its 2024 offseason down a handful of key members from the teams that brought the last three Women’s College World Series championships to Norman.

Most notably, star right-hander Jordy Bahl departed the program only days after securing the Sooners’ title-clinching win on June 8 before sealing her transfer to Nebraska. Sophomore Sophia Nugent also hit the transfer portal last week after hitting .274 with seven home runs in 62 at-bats in 2023.

Elsewhere on the roster, outgoing seniors Grace Lyons, Haley Lee, Alex Storako and Grace Green leave additional, distinct holes to fill.

Among OU’s returners, Kinzie Hansen, Taire Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Alyssa Brito and Rylie Boone make up a robust offensive core and right-hander Nicole May (18-0, 0.91 ERA in 2023) remains a foundational rotation piece. However, the depth the Sooners used to power perhaps the most dominant season in NCAA softball history is the same depth OU now has to replace.

Gasso, who holds plenty of advantages recruiting to Norman and proven track record identifying talent, knows best what the Sooners need this offseason.

But as the June 28 transfer portal deadline approaches, let’s take a look at the spots OU must address before February 2024:

1-2 pitchers

The Sooners can likely find more-than-adequate, championship-caliber pitching in the transfer portal this offseason. They just won’t find another Jordy Bahl.

The sophomore right-hander closed her OU career with 24⅓ scoreless innings — the third-most in WCWS history — in Oklahoma City earlier this month, seemingly sealing her place as a centerpiece in the Sooners’ future.

Instead, OU now eyes 2024 missing its decided ace from 2023. And with Alex Storako now pitching professionally with the Oklahoma City Spark after her one season in Norman, the Sooners find themselves down two of their primary pitchers from its latest title run.

May is expected back for her senior season. Kierston Deal, who tallied 30 strikeouts and notched an 0.77 ERA in 20 appearances as a freshman, will also factor into OU’s pitching plans next season.

The question now for OU, one that hinges at least in part on Gasso's confidence in Deal’s readiness as a sophomore: How many pitchers to add in 2024?

Giselle Juarez, Hope Trautwein and Storako represent three of OU’s transfer successes in the circle in recent seasons. With Bahl at Nebraska, the Sooners should be in play for any of the high-profile pitchers in the portal this offseason, including Stanford graduate transfer Alana Vawter, whom the OU saw twice at this year’s WCWS.

Shortstop

Let’s start with Gasso’s summation of Lyons, her captain shortstop, from earlier this year.

“I’ve said it and I’ll say it again until someone else comes along: she’s the best shortstop I’ve ever seen,” she explained. “She’s a complete player — offensively, defensively — she makes plays look so easy.”

That’s the player OU is tasked with replacing at the heart of the infield in 2024. To go with her sure-handed defense, Lyons was a prevalent offensive force in 2023 when she hit .331, drove in 34 runs and scored 41.

The Sooners could look for an internal replacement at shortstop. Brito played the position in her freshman season at Oregon in 2021. Jennings filled in at the spot when Lyons missed time early in the season. Some might even like to see Coleman, OU’s uber-athletic center fielder, get a shot at the position.

Of course, the Sooners could also search for an answer at shortstop in the portal.

Power bat

OU was never going to replace the power and presence of Jocelyn Alo — the NCAA’s all-time home run leader — in 2023.

In Texas A&M transfer Haley Lee, the Sooners came close. In laying out Lee’s impact this spring, Gasso explained what it felt like to go up against her during the 2022 postseason.

“As uncomfortable as I’ve ever felt against (an opposing hitter),” she said of Lee. “Probably what other people felt like going against Jocelyn Alo. I never had to feel (that). Very uncomfortable, not sure what to do with her.”

Lee packed all of that punch in the middle of the order this spring. In her lone season at OU, she slammed 14 home runs with 51 RBI while hitting .370 from the right side of the plate before joining the Spark with Storako.

The portal may offer OU’s best shot at landing a like-for-like replacement for Lee’s bat. Cydney Sanders and Jocelyn Erickson represent a pair of internal options who flashed power in 2023.

Backup catcher

Back for a fifth season in 2024, Hansen returns as a veteran leader and locks down another year as OU’s primary option behind the plate.

But with Nugent’s capable bat now in the portal, OU has work to do on its catching depth behind Hansen.

Erickson’s long-term fit at catcher depends in part on Gasso’s comfort with having a left-handed thrower behind the plate. To fill the hole Nugent left behind, the Sooners may have to turn to the portal again to address its catching situation in 2024.

