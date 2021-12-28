 Skip to main content
What made Bob Stoops share a laugh with reporters over a hypothetical Alamo Bowl win?
What made Bob Stoops share a laugh with reporters over a hypothetical Alamo Bowl win?

  • Updated
Stoops drenched

Bob Stoops reacts as he is drenched in the final seconds of the OU-Texas game Oct. 13, 2012. The Sooners beat the Longhorns 63-21.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

Dec. 17 and 20 videos. Sooners players and interim coach reflect on message to team after Lincoln Riley left for USC job. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

SAN ANTONIO — Many college football coaches get doused with different liquids after winning bowl games.

Fans have seen the typical Gatorade bath. But there’s also been mayonnaise, French fries and Cheez-Its thrown on coaches by their celebrating players.

During Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl press conference with Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops and Oregon’s Bryan McClendon, The Athletic’s Jason Kersey asked Stoops a fun question.

Would Stoops consider being doused with Rock N Roll Tequila if Oklahoma wins? After all, Stoops has ownership rights with the brand.

Stoops laughed loud at the question before answering.

“That would be OK,” Stoops said with a smile. “What’s the administration going to do? Fire me?”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

