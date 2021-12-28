What made Bob Stoops share a laugh with reporters over a hypothetical Alamo Bowl win?

SAN ANTONIO — Many college football coaches get doused with different liquids after winning bowl games.
Fans have seen the typical Gatorade bath. But there’s also been mayonnaise, French fries and Cheez-Its thrown on coaches by their celebrating players.
During Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl press conference with Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops and Oregon’s Bryan McClendon, The Athletic’s Jason Kersey asked Stoops a fun question.
Would Stoops consider being doused with Rock N Roll Tequila if Oklahoma wins? After all, Stoops has ownership rights with the brand.
Stoops laughed loud at the question before answering.
“That would be OK,” Stoops said with a smile. “What’s the administration going to do? Fire me?”