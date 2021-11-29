What kind of coach is Oklahoma looking for?

NORMAN — As Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione explained what he was looking for in the Sooners’ next head football coach, it was obvious what he wanted — a 20 years younger version of the man sitting to his left.

The man was recently announced interim head coach Bob Stoops. One thing was made clear Monday as the OU brass made their first comments about Lincoln Riley’s departure and who will replace him — Stoops has no intention to do anything beyond December. He’ll make recruiting visits this week, serve as head coach in the bowl game, but will not be back at the helm long term.

In fact, when asked what he’ll do if OU still needs a coach following the bowl game, Stoops halted the question.

“Joe won’t take that long,” he said.

As he’s consistently done over his 20-plus years as athletic director, Castiglione did his best to eliminate any sort of timeline for hiring Riley’s successor. But he talked about the importance of finding the right guy quickly given the December signing period’s and transfer portal’s impact.