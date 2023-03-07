Nearly all of Oklahoma’s football assistant coaches have been approved for salary increases, contract extensions or both following Tuesday’s approval by the OU Board of Regents.

The Sooners are coming off a 5-6 season after Brent Venables’ first year as head coach.

The combined salary pool of the 10 assistant coaches is $7.775 million.

Newly hired wide receivers coach Emmett Jones will make $550,000. The assistant made $450,000 at Texas Tech last season.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s contract was extended through Jan. 31, 2026. The coach will get a $100,000 bump and make $1.9 million per season, per his original deal.

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof will make $1.15 million this year, which is a $50,000 raise written into his first contract. His original three-year deal continues to run through the 2024 football season.

Defensive line coach Todd Bates will make $665,000 this year, a $225,000 raise from his first season. That jump was written into his original three-year contract, which has been extended through Jan. 31, 2026.

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai will make $700,000 this season, a $90,000 increase that was also mandated in his original contract. He also received a one-year extension through the 2024 football season.

Miguel Chavis, defensive ends coach, will continue to make $600,000 annually, but had a year added to his contract which runs through Jan. 31, 2025.

Safeties coach Brandon Hall received a $50,000 pay raise to $350,000 annually. His contract was extended through the 2024 season.

DeMarco Murray, OU’s running backs coach, received a $100,000 bump to $500,000 annually. His contact runs until Jan. 31, 2025.

Bill Bedenbaugh’s salary will remain the same ($820,000) and the offensive line coach’s contract has been extended through the 2024 season.

Joe Jon Finley (tight ends coach) will maintain his salary of $520,000 but was extended through the 2024 campaign.