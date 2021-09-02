What is Oklahoma quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Baker Mayfield's common thread?

What do Spencer Rattler and Baker Mayfield have in common?
Oklahoma will have the same starting quarterback for the first time since Baker Mayfield in 2017.
Spencer Rattler, who will run the offense in consecutive years following one-year duties by Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, begins with Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener against visiting Tulane.
Can the Oklahoma coach tell a difference?
“Oh yeah, a lot,” Riley said with a slight chuckle during a Thursday meeting with reporters.
“It’s not quite the bad scramble. It has been, to get him better, but it just feels different. It does. The guy’s played. We’ve been fighting like crazy to work through areas where we needed him to improve."
Rattler is considered a Heisman Trophy favorite entering his redshirt sophomore season.
“I would certainly be lying if I said there wasn’t a difference. These things now aren’t new to him. We’re more in lockstep with what we are seeing and why we are doing things. It’s certainly a lot smoother than it was at this point last year or honestly at any point last year,” Riley said.
Big QB1 fan
Former OU quarterbacks Austin Kendall (Louisiana Tech) and Tanner Mordecai (SMU) have been named starters at their respective universities.
“It’s cool to see Austin. Obviously he’s traveled a winding road here and I’m glad he stuck with it and I’m glad he went in there and earned that job,” Riley said. “I know several guys on that staff. So it’s cool to see him doing well and I’m happy for him.”
Kendall is a graduate student after playing one season at West Virginia.
“I’m thrilled for Tanner. I have a lot of reasons to be invested in that one doing well. I’ll be their biggest fan and excited to watch those guys. I’m proud of what they are doing and certainly no surprise that they are both having success,” Riley said.
SMU’s offensive coordinator is Garrett Riley, Lincoln Riley’s younger brother.
Getting comfortable
Mayfield’s second season running OU’s offense started slow. Pinpointing the reason why didn’t take long for the coaching staff.
“One of the things we identified quickly was that he basically had an entire new receiving corps, it was a different kind of receiving corps,” Riley said. “He and I didn’t do a good enough job of getting him ready for that early that year. It took too long for us to take off and when we did, it got pretty good, it just took a little too long.”
That’s why Riley is excited about the chemistry that Rattler has built with his skill players.
“That’s been a big emphasis point with Spencer and I here this year. You know, everything I’ve seen in practice, I think he’s got a lot of guys that he’s comfortable with and confident with and understands. But obviously we’ll see that on display Saturday,” Riley said.
Cheers all around
Ian McKiver, a backup center who has seen action in 10 games with the Sooners, was awarded a scholarship this week.
Riley, a former walk-on at Texas Tech, always appreciates those moments.
“I was glad to be able to do that for him, and he’s earned it. He’s been a tough warrior here for a couple of years and he knows our offense extremely well,” Riley said. “So it was the right time for him and fit kind of within the team’s scholarship numbers and needs, so it was just the perfect time to do it. And I think you could see how much he was affected by how excited his teammates were when we made the announcement.”
Returning kicks
True freshmen Billy Bowman and Mario Williams are listed atop the depth chart as kick returners heading into the Tulane game.
Riley says he’s intrigued with seeing how the young players perform in game action, especially since you cannot replicate full speed during practices.
“We’ll see what they look like on Saturday but we have a pretty high confidence that they can do it and do it at a high level or we wouldn’t put them out there,” Riley said. “They’re talented and young but they’re also two pretty savvy, young players. I think they’re going to do really well with it. I think it will be tougher to figure out who will be best at it.”