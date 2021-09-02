What is Oklahoma quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Baker Mayfield's common thread?

“It’s cool to see Austin. Obviously he’s traveled a winding road here and I’m glad he stuck with it and I’m glad he went in there and earned that job,” Riley said. “I know several guys on that staff. So it’s cool to see him doing well and I’m happy for him.”

Kendall is a graduate student after playing one season at West Virginia.

“I’m thrilled for Tanner. I have a lot of reasons to be invested in that one doing well. I’ll be their biggest fan and excited to watch those guys. I’m proud of what they are doing and certainly no surprise that they are both having success,” Riley said.

SMU’s offensive coordinator is Garrett Riley, Lincoln Riley’s younger brother.

Getting comfortable

Mayfield’s second season running OU’s offense started slow. Pinpointing the reason why didn’t take long for the coaching staff.

“One of the things we identified quickly was that he basically had an entire new receiving corps, it was a different kind of receiving corps,” Riley said. “He and I didn’t do a good enough job of getting him ready for that early that year. It took too long for us to take off and when we did, it got pretty good, it just took a little too long.”