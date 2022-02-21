What happened to Jocelyn Alo's record-tying home run ball? And (ugh) how dedicated was the search effort?

Oklahoma spent Sunday celebrating Jocelyn Alo hitting her 95th career home run to tie Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA home run record.

But what happened to the home run ball?

After Alo hit Texas State pitcher Jessica Mullins’ 1-0 pitch over the center field wall in the first inning on Sunday morning, a scavenger hurt began for the softball.

Apparently the ball found its way into a storm drain behind the University of Houston's softball field.

“There were numerous parents looking. One of our bullpen catchers saw it go over the fence,” OU assistant director of communications Patrick Dunn said, who bravely even ducked his head into storm drains. “After the game, I went into full search mode. (Assistant coach J.T. Gasso) had a rental car for the weekend and was yelling 'did you look there? Did you look here?'”

It was disappointing to everyone, it seemed, except for one person.

“Out of all of this, Jocelyn didn’t even care,” Dunn said. “She was so humble about it. And she was like ‘OK.’ She just wanted to be with her family afterwards.”