What happened to Jocelyn Alo's record-tying home run ball? And (ugh) how dedicated was the search effort?

Oklahoma spent Sunday celebrating Jocelyn Alo hitting her 95th career home run to tie Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA home run record.
But what happened to the home run ball?
After Alo hit Texas State pitcher Jessica Mullins’ 1-0 pitch over the center field wall in the first inning on Sunday morning, a scavenger hurt began for the softball.
Apparently the ball found its way into a storm drain behind the University of Houston's softball field.
“There were numerous parents looking. One of our bullpen catchers saw it go over the fence,” OU assistant director of communications Patrick Dunn said, who bravely even ducked his head into storm drains. “After the game, I went into full search mode. (Assistant coach J.T. Gasso) had a rental car for the weekend and was yelling 'did you look there? Did you look here?'”
It was disappointing to everyone, it seemed, except for one person.
“Out of all of this, Jocelyn didn’t even care,” Dunn said. “She was so humble about it. And she was like ‘OK.’ She just wanted to be with her family afterwards.”
The top-ranked Sooners will play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at Cathedral City, California next weekend. OU plays Cal State Fullerton (2:30 p.m.) and Long Beach State (5) on Friday. The record could be broke by the end of the week.
There definitely will be fans waiting behind the outfield wall for No. 96, Dunn chuckled.
Perfection continues
Oklahoma has not allowed an earned run through 10 games this season.
The Sooners have outscored their completion 95-2 this season, with single runs scored by UCLA and McNeese State.
Jordy Bahl has a team-high 34 strikeouts. Hope Trautwein – who threw a no-hitter this weekend against McNeese State – has fanned 26 batters, as has Nicole May.
Opponents are only batting .102 against the Sooners through 49 innings this season.
Launching pad
Alo isn’t the only OU players taking the 240-foot stroll around the bases.
Oklahoma has hit 25 home runs through 10 games this season.
The list: Alo (7), Tiarre Jennings (5), Jana Johns (3), Kinzie Hansen, Grace Lyons and Grace Green (2) and Taylon Snow, Rylie Boone, Alyssa Brito and Mackenzie Donihoo have one each.
Shortened games
Oklahoma has earned run-rule victories in eight of 10 games this season. Those only went five innings.
The only contests that have gone seven innings were a 5-0 triumph against Loyola Marymount and a 4-1 victory against UCLA.
OU has now won six consecutive games by run rule. That is the second-longest streak since 2004, according to SoonerStats.com.
OU won eight consecutive run-rule games during the 2015 season. Last year, the Sooners won six straight games capped by a three-game sweep against Texas.
By the numbers
.397: Team batting average by the Sooners
3: Extra-base hits by OU’s opponents through 177 at-bats.
40: Extra-base hits by OU through 239 at-bats.
11: Equal total hits this season by Taylon Snow, Grace Lyons, Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen.