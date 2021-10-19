What does OU's first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk do when practices aren't running smoothly?

“She’s hungry. She’s a scorer and does a nice job of defending as well,” Baranczyk said. “What I’ve really been able to see lately is that she just gets her team involved. Everything’s kind of starting to click. You can see the rust kind of coming off. She hasn’t been able to play with a lot of contact until recently. You can see that her game’s continuing to come. She’s a special one.”

The goal is to try to develop rotations quickly. There will be chances for the new players to contribute early.

“So many people have really stepped up,” Baranczyk said. “And that’s the depth of this team. We’re going to play a lot of people. There’s going to be a lot of opportunity. A lot will depend on who you play and a lot will depend on the night. But we definitely have a roster of opportunity.”

Last year, there were times only six or seven players could suit out for practices. Now, with a complete roster, things are working out better.

“There’s just a level of competitiveness that has risen compared to what it has been,” Robertson said. “It’s been very energetic and fast, definitely fast-paced. We’re getting through stuff and we’re getting up and down.”