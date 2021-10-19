What does OU's first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk do when practices aren't running smoothly?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Basketball coaches get upset when things aren’t running smoothly during practices.
What does Jennie Baranczyk — Oklahoma’s first-year coach — do when things go south at a workout?
“It’s definitely more positive than it is negative,” OU senior Madi Williams said. “Whenever she’s upset, she’s a teeth-grinder. She grits her teeth and she balls up her fist.
“But she’s encouraging us. Because she knows what we can do and she knows what we can provide. She knows that we can give more than we are giving.”
Barancyzk joined Williams and Taylor Robertson in representing Oklahoma on Tuesday at the Big 12 Media Days in Kansas City. The men’s basketball programs will meet reporters on Wednesday.
Baranczyk made many smile during her debut at the annual event, which was held in the T-Mobile Center.
Oklahoma was shepherded by former coach Sherri Coale for 25 years before her retirement. Baranczyk moved from Drake, where she spent a decade, to take over the Sooners.
What’s impressed her most about her new squad?
“The culture and the chemistry of this team … and the way this team has been open and the way they care about each other,” Baranczyk said. “They’ve been open to having conversations with us and to be able to come in and implement a different system.
“We haven’t gone from bad to good or good to bad or anything like that. It’s just different to different. And they’ve embraced every step of that. Trust me, it’s not like that at places. This is very unique and very special.”
Four starters return from last year’s 12-12 team. Gabby Gregory and Nevaeh Tot join Williams and Robertson this season. There are four other returners, including Ana Llanusa (who missed all of last season due to injury) and six newcomers.
Many times, fans believe a new coaching staff will mean a “transition year” or “rebuilding year.”
Baranczyk won’t buy that.
She’s not changing her system — which includes fast-paced, team-first basketball — to fit the play of the core group. And she said that there’s not any adjustments needed by those players to meet what she is looking for this upcoming season.
“Their strengths fit the system and the system fits their strengths,” Baranczyk said. “There’s a lot of freedom in it.”
The OU coach credited Williams for her basketball IQ, saying she can do more than just have the ball in her hands and produce. She said Robertson can not only shoot 3s, she can do other things.
Baranczyk also pointed out Llanusa, who is a former All-Big 12 player who has battled injury throughout her career. The Choctaw High School graduate had a foot injury in her sophomore season and a back injury as a junior. Her latest ailment wasn’t disclosed.
“She’s hungry. She’s a scorer and does a nice job of defending as well,” Baranczyk said. “What I’ve really been able to see lately is that she just gets her team involved. Everything’s kind of starting to click. You can see the rust kind of coming off. She hasn’t been able to play with a lot of contact until recently. You can see that her game’s continuing to come. She’s a special one.”
The goal is to try to develop rotations quickly. There will be chances for the new players to contribute early.
“So many people have really stepped up,” Baranczyk said. “And that’s the depth of this team. We’re going to play a lot of people. There’s going to be a lot of opportunity. A lot will depend on who you play and a lot will depend on the night. But we definitely have a roster of opportunity.”
Last year, there were times only six or seven players could suit out for practices. Now, with a complete roster, things are working out better.
“There’s just a level of competitiveness that has risen compared to what it has been,” Robertson said. “It’s been very energetic and fast, definitely fast-paced. We’re getting through stuff and we’re getting up and down.”
The player-coach relationships are building across the board. And, as the inaugural season under Baranczyk goes, they likely will grow stronger.
“You want to deepen those relationships right away, but also just be able to establish the culture that we want to have,” she said. “We want to love this game. We want to love to compete. And we want to love Oklahoma. We want to love what we do, how we do it and who we do it with.”