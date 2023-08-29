Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Brent Venables took time to celebrate his biggest recruiting triumph over the weekend. But he won't rest after drawing a commitment from five-star defensive tackle David Stone.

“This is a player’s game, players make plays. My job is to recruit and have the best, strongest roster we can put together,” Venables said during his Tuesday news conference. “And anytime you get an elite player, you put a lot of hard work into the process.

“Sometimes years go into recruiting a prospect. So when it goes your way, obviously there’s a celebration. You celebrate hard, you just don’t celebrate long.”

The Oklahoma coach never mentioned Stone’s name – NCAA rules won’t allow that until the player officially signs his letter of intent on Dec. 20 – but the Saturday night announcement set off shockwaves throughout Sooner Nation.

Stone is playing at prestigious IMG Academy, a prep school located in Bradenton, Florida. The defensive lineman, ranked among the nation's top players, is originally from Oklahoma City and started his high school career at Del City before transferring to IMG.

While technically Stone is playing out of state, he probably could be considered an in-state kid especially given his OKC background.

How big is it to Venables to keep kids at home, especially talented ones?

It’s all about relationships, not only with the players but with the high school coaches and administrators.

“You are just genuine in those relationships. You are intentional about being present. It’s one thing to talk about it. It’s another thing to do it,” Venables said. “You are accessible to the high school coaches. You are welcoming and staying in constant communication. There are a lot of ways to do that. But there’s nothing better than having a body present at the school.”

OU has five Oklahomans on its current 2024 recruiting roster including Andy Bass, an athlete from Heritage Hall who gave a pledge last Thursday.

“We’re not offering guys out of charity. These are guys that we feel can help us win at a really high level. I really enjoy the whole recruiting process, the tough losses along the road along with the great wins. It’s a really exciting thing for me,” Venables said. “My vision is being able to bring in great men and people that people who love the Oklahoma Sooners will be proud of. These are young men who deserve an opportunity to play at a school that’s represented the excellence the Oklahoma has had for a long time.

“Nobody understands that better than the young men, the coaches and the players in the state of Oklahoma.”

It’s a message that Venables has preached to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

“Coach V, day one when he got here, he talked about being inside-out. And understanding what our footprint is and who we are,” Lebby said. “Making sure that we go get the best players from the state. It’s been a huge focus for us. I think you can probably tell that we’re moving forward.

“I feel great about guys loving Oklahoma, those guys understanding what it means to put that interlocking OU on. So we want to be inside-out. That’s Coach V’s vision and his lead. And that’s all our vision. That’s something that’s been important to us.”

Added Roof: “I think if you ask anybody, any coach that coaches college football, they all want to own their own state. It starts with that, and certainly Coach Venables’ philosophy here is that. So, I think that it’s going well, and it’ll continue to go well and get better.”

