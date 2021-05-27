What does Hawaii's 2010 team think about OU's assault on its single-season home run record?

Hawaii’s 2010 softball team has been watching Oklahoma’s assault on their single-season home run record.
The Rainbow Wahine hit 158 home runs that season, which seemed insurmountable at the time. The Sooners have 142 homers, which puts the program within striking distance entering this weekend’s Super Regional against Washington.
The top goal for OU, of course, is to win the best-of-3 series against the visiting Huskies. The reward would be a trip to the Women’s College World Series and a chance to break the single-season mark.
The Super Regional games are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday with an “if-necessary” game slated for 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bob Coolen, who completed his 30th season as Hawaii’s head coach, has taken notice of the Sooners.
“I will avidly be watching as well as I would say half of my 2010 team has a vested interest in it, because they are all competitors. Some of them are coaching, some are still avid softball fans, and they’re still our biggest fans and biggest boosters,” Coolen said.
“It will be amazing to see how the run goes. I’m not going to lie to you. I’ve been watching their totals and looking up Oklahoma stats every once in a while … it’s been a great record to look up to for our players. And if Oklahoma forges ahead, kudos for them to getting there and swinging great this year.”
Coolen knew OU was in line for a special season when it hit 13 home runs in the season-opener against UTEP.
The Sooners shattered their program single-season record of 115 home runs (set in 2019) during the final regular season series at Oklahoma State. They needed 23 less games than hit that mark.
OU’s bats were hot in the Norman Regional. OU hit a dozen home runs in three games, including six in the clinching victory over Wichita State.
The Sooners have six players with double-digit home runs: Jocelyn Alo (28), Tiare Jennings (25), Kinzie Hansen (20), Grace Lyons (14), Lynnsie Elam (12) and Jana Johns (10).
The 2010 Hawaii team had home run hitters through the lineup. Kelly Majam had a team-high 30 homers. She was one of eight players with at least 11 home runs.
Coolen remembers the team, which used Easton bats, swinging well all season.
“We just settled on pretty much just swinging for the fence,” Coolen said. “We weren’t a move-the-runner-over, bunt here-and-there team. It was ‘If I can’t do it, the next person in the lineup is going to do it.’”
Of the 158 homers, Jenna Rodriguez hit the biggest one. Her walk-off shot at No. 1 Alabama in a series-clinching Super Regional sent the Rainbow Wahine to their first WCWS in the 2010 campaign.
“That was definitely the highlight of my career for sure and something I will cherish forever,” said Rodriguez, who hit 17 homers in 2010. “It was neck-and-neck, facing the No. 1 team. (Alabama’s) Kelsey Dunn was an amazing pitcher.”
The Hawaii team was a strong family, Coolen and Rodriguez agreed.
“When you just click with the team and you guys are playing great and everyone on the team -- including your bench -- can hit home runs, it’s a great feeling being a powerhouse team at the plate,” Rodriguez said.
What does Rodriguez think about OU’s home run barrage?
“I just think it’s exciting to see the game continue to progress and evolve every year,” she said. “There are records getting broken year after year just because the game has evolved. It’s fun to see. You want to see that for the game within itself. You want to see the game progress and you want what’s best for softball.”
Rodriguez was also asked if you had any advice for the Sooners, who likely are aware of the home run record but also have a job to do in advancing past this weekend’s games.
“Enjoy the moment and play your game,” she said. “These are the times that you are going to look back on and cherish later in life, especially going after a home run record.
“Home runs are something that brings excitement to the game. It gets both a team and the crowd out of their seats. It’s something to be very proud of with how far they’ve come.
“They’re excited and going to Super Regionals and best of luck. Enjoy the moment and stick to their game plan. What they are doing is working.”