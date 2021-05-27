What does Hawaii's 2010 team think about OU's assault on its single-season home run record?

“That was definitely the highlight of my career for sure and something I will cherish forever,” said Rodriguez, who hit 17 homers in 2010. “It was neck-and-neck, facing the No. 1 team. (Alabama’s) Kelsey Dunn was an amazing pitcher.”

The Hawaii team was a strong family, Coolen and Rodriguez agreed.

“When you just click with the team and you guys are playing great and everyone on the team -- including your bench -- can hit home runs, it’s a great feeling being a powerhouse team at the plate,” Rodriguez said.

What does Rodriguez think about OU’s home run barrage?

“I just think it’s exciting to see the game continue to progress and evolve every year,” she said. “There are records getting broken year after year just because the game has evolved. It’s fun to see. You want to see that for the game within itself. You want to see the game progress and you want what’s best for softball.”

Rodriguez was also asked if you had any advice for the Sooners, who likely are aware of the home run record but also have a job to do in advancing past this weekend’s games.