What does Bob Bowlsby think about the 11 a.m. kick between OU and Nebraska?

ARLINGTON, Texas – Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby understands why Joe Castiglione was “bitterly disappointed” that the Oklahoma-Nebraska football game has an 11 a.m. kickoff.
Castiglione went public with his angst in late May when it was announced that the Sept. 18 game between the traditional rivals will have a morning start.
Media Days schedule
Day 1: Today
Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Kansas State, Oklahoma
Day 2: Thursday
Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas
“I think Joe's position on it was it was a marquee game and he would have liked to have seen it played in prime time,” Bowlsby said during Wednesday, the opening day of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium.
“He's entitled to that position, and we talked about it extensively in the time before he made his comments. Having said that, we all signed the TV contract, and we can change it the next time around if we want to change it, but we are going to live by our stipulations on the television agreements and that's what we did on this occasion.”
Castiglione’s statement two months ago spoke about being “bitterly disappointed that the great Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry, on the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century, will kick off at 11 a.m. We tried every possible avenue to proactively make our case. The Big 12 Conference also supported our strenuous efforts to secure a more traditional time that would honor this game and our fans. However, in the end, our TV partner chose to exercise its full contractual rights and denied our requests."