What did we learn about the Sooners after three nonconference wins? What's the biggest questions?

The Brent Venables era has started with plenty of success heading into Big 12 Conference play.

Oklahoma will open Big 12 action with Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against visiting Kansas State.

Tulsa World beat writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman look at three key questions after nonconference play has completed.

1. What did you learn the most about OU during the three nonconference games?

Eric Bailey: Dillon Gabriel has been the leader expected — and needed — by the OU offense.

It takes time when installing a new offense. Nothing is seamless, no matter how well your personnel is heading into a season.

Oklahoma has produced success five of six halves of nonconference play. The only hiccup was the first half of the Kent State contest.

Gabriel’s one year of experience in new coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system while at UCF has been evident. The quarterback has been a coach on the field for the Sooners.

Perhaps the best attribute for Gabriel has been ball security. He’s completed 52-of-78 passes for 759 yards and seven touchdown passes against no interceptions.

Gabriel also displayed his running ability with a 61-yard touchdown run at Nebraska. He was untouched on a designed quarterback draw.

As the Sooners’ skill players get more comfortable in the system, the offense should continue to evolve.

Eli Lederman: All that juice from the offseason was real. Through three weeks, it’s showing out through the Sooners’ defense.

From the day athletic director Joe Castiglione pulled Venables back to Norman, the energy surrounding OU and its offseason transformation stayed sky-high from spring to summer and into the month of September. That’s to be expected when you consider the project overhaul Venables and Co. intend to execute. Even more so when you consider the particular culture of positivity the new staff is attempting to instill; look no further than OU’s new sideline celebrator in chief — defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis — for that.

But up through the Sept. 3 opener, if and how that energy might translate onto the field remained unclear. Thus far, the defense has delivered it.

After three games, the Sooners lead the nation in tackles for loss (32.0), rank fifth in the country in sacks (13.0) and are allowing fewer points (10.0 per game) than all but 13 programs. And OU is doing it all with the sort of energy and intensity Venables’ return promised, nowhere more evident than in Saturday’s beatdown at Nebraska.

Take it all with a grain of salt from wins against UTEP and Kent State and Saturday’s over the fledgling Huskers. Bigger tests almost certainly lie ahead in Big 12 play. But after three games, OU’s defense is embodying exactly what Venables wants his program to be.

2. Which player has emerged as your breakout performer during the 3-0 start?

Lederman: At long last, the Sooners appear to have a running back they can depend on in Marcus Major.

Unable to deliver on the promise the redshirt junior brought with him to Norman for a variety of reasons over his first three seasons at OU, Major looks like the rusher offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said had his “best eight weeks” since he arrived on campus in 2019 in the summer. In three games, Major is averaging 5.1 yards per carry with four rushing touchdowns — more than he’s had in three previous seasons combined — and added another score through the air in Nebraska.

Eric Gray leads the Sooners with 286 yards on the ground and remains OU’s No. 1 option out of the backfield. But the power-running Major is providing Lebby with some punch to utilize in the rushing attack.

Bailey: Oklahoma lost talented edge rushers last season with players like Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas using their speed and athleticism to disrupt passing attacks.

Enter Reggie Grimes, who has four sacks through three games. His 1.33 sack per game average is tied for fourth nationally.

Grimes had three sacks in his first two seasons with the Sooners. The defensive end had 2.5 sacks in the season opener against UTEP.

Can that success continue to be maintained? Grimes isn’t an unknown now and opposing offensive coordinators will game plan to his success.

But Grimes is exceling heading into Big 12 play.

3. What is the biggest question mark going into Big 12 play?

Bailey: Will Oklahoma be more consistent on third downs on offense?

The Sooners did well in the 49-14 win at Nebraska on Saturday. Oklahoma converted on 10-of-16 attempts against the Huskers, which was much better than their 30% conversion rate during the first two contests.

The key to continue that trend will be better first-down production. Lebby has mentioned that the team cannot get behind the chains on first down and, of course, all offenses thrive in manageable down-and-distance tests on third down.

The best indicator has been OU’s run game improving. The Sooners’ 312-yard effort on the ground at Nebraska may have come against a porous defense, but it also provided confidence for Lebby and his running backs.

Lederman: Can the Sooners get themselves consistent on offense? A look at OU’s three offensive performances show they’re still working into gear ahead of Kansas State’s visit in Week 4

Week 1 with UTEP yielded 21 points from the Sooners’ first three drives, then a second quarter lull. With Kent State, OU waited until 18 seconds before halftime to score its first points. Saturday’s drubbing in Lincoln — complete with 580 yards of offense, including 312 on the ground — provided the most complete showing yet from Lebby’s unit, but bolstered bubbling confidence in the Sooners’ offense only as much as it underscored the Huskers’ persisting deficiencies.

Week 3 did provide crucial signs of improvement. OU figured out the run game in Lincoln. Converting on 10 of 16 attempts, it was much better on third down. And there should be encouragement for the passing game taken from the weekend’s involvement of Jalil Farooq and Theo Wease, as well as Drake Stoops’ continued production.

In order to reach their Big 12 title aspirations, the Sooners need to become and remain consistent offensively. The next crack comes against a Kansas State unit that ranks 20th nationally allowing 276 yards per game.