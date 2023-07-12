ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cotton Bowl scoreboard was a dream come true for Texas fans last season.

The 49-0 blowout victory over Oklahoma exorcised a lot of demons from past losses to their Red River Rival, including an improbable 2021 loss to the Sooners after having a three-touchdown lead.

What was UT coach Steve Sarkisian’s thought while his team kept pouring on points against OU during the second half of last year’s win?

“The first year, we came out and scored a lot of points and they came back and beat us. Last year, we came back and I thought, ‘Man, I hope they don’t come back and beat us,’” Sarkisian said with a laugh during Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday afternoon.

The third-year Texas coach spent time with the Tulsa World for an exclusive interview at AT&T Stadium.

The Longhorns are the league favorites after finishing 8-5 last season.

This is the last Big 12 season for OU and Texas. They will depart for the Southeastern Conference in 2024 after making one last journey through the conference.

“I think the reality of it is that both have history programs and both have had great moments,” Sarkisian said. “I’m sure, just like us, OU is trying to have one final great moment in this conference. We’re striving for kind of the same thing.

“We’ll go into the SEC next year and be striving for the same thing there too.”

Sarkisian was asked about his relationship with Brent Venables, who is entering his second season as OU’s head coach.

“I have a ton of respect for Brent,” Sarkisian said. “I really like him as a man and I love him as a coach. He’s tough to go against. Year one is always difficult – I’m a living example of that – but they will be fine. They’ll be fine with Brent Venables.”

The Longhorns struggled under Sarkisian in his first season. Texas was 5-7 overall with only three conference victories.

“Speaking from experience, year ones are tough,” Sarkisian reiterated. “And then you come in from the outside and have a new culture and new schemes and new ideas.

“A lot of players on that team, they signed up for maybe something a little different, but rest assured they’re going to be fine with Brent Venables. He’s a really good football coach. I got a ton of respect for him. I got a ton of respect for OU in general. It’s a good program. And it’s been a great program for a long time.

“Looking forward to finishing in the Big 12 with them here and looking forward to continuing the rivalry in the SEC next year.”