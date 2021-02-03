What did Lincoln Riley say about Oklahoma's five transfers from Tennessee, Penn State and Arizona?

Oklahoma didn’t send out a single National Letter of Intent to a high school prospect this week.
Lincoln Riley said that was by design. The program filled needs by adding five players from the transfer portal, including three from Tennessee.
In hindsight, OU’s recruiting game plan was confirmed on Wednesday. There were 17 players signed during December’s early signing period, a conservative number compared to years past. But with the transfer portal in play and COVID cutting all in-person visits, the targets were lower than usual.
“It was almost like in three segments. You had the initial signing period and you see what you get. We wanted to have some flexibility after that. We left ourselves a lot of flexibility,” Riley said while meeting reporters via Zoom on Wednesday. “Then the transfers start making their decisions, so we were able to kind of see what was in there, what we needed and able to get a few guys there, and that honestly made today a lot easier because then kind of the last part of the plan was, if there’s something that we need that we don’t get in the transfer portal, then we could look to sign them out of high school today.
“With the guys we brought in, it made today pretty easy. We didn’t send out one NLI … we knew we weren’t going to sign another high school player once the transfer portal shook out the way that it did.”
The newcomers include three Tennessee transfers – running back Eric Gray, defensive back Key Lawrence and left tackle Wanya Morris.
Riley said there was no connection to the three other than they came from the SEC school.
“Wanya and Keshawn, we had recruited both in their original recruitment. We thought we had a pretty decent chance to land those guys, and I think we were right there pretty close before they ultimately chose to go to Tennessee,” Riley said. “I think it was pretty natural for them, that when they made the decision to leave that this was going to be one of the places they considered because we had relationships with those guys.
“Eric was a little bit different. Didn't recruit him as much. Didn't know him as well, but felt like there was an opportunity here and once he got in the portal, we reached out and expressed some interest and evaluated him and we thought he could help our football team,” Riley said. “They obviously know each other, they were kind of different classes. I don't know that one caused another to leave. It wasn't really a domino-effect type deal. I think it was three separate situations and they just happened to be from the same university.”
OU also added Arizona offensive lineman Robert Congel and Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens.
Riley on Congel: “Another one that had some mutual interest when he got in the transfer portal. Really liked him on tape. He reminded us of a couple of guys that we’d had before with some of his position flexibility and some of the experience that he had. And obviously, gave us a little bit of depth in there with losing a couple of guys. And a guy that’s played both center and guard that we’re going to work at both.”
Riley on Bowens: “We were a fan of Micah coming out. Obviously had watched him at (Las Vegas Bishop) Gorman and what he had done there and were very aware of him … we weren’t going to take a guy to take a guy, but at the same time, we thought if a viable option came up in the transfer portal at the quarterback position that we were going to take a good look at it because just the room.”