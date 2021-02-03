What did Lincoln Riley say about Oklahoma's five transfers from Tennessee, Penn State and Arizona?

The newcomers include three Tennessee transfers – running back Eric Gray, defensive back Key Lawrence and left tackle Wanya Morris.

Riley said there was no connection to the three other than they came from the SEC school.

“Wanya and Keshawn, we had recruited both in their original recruitment. We thought we had a pretty decent chance to land those guys, and I think we were right there pretty close before they ultimately chose to go to Tennessee,” Riley said. “I think it was pretty natural for them, that when they made the decision to leave that this was going to be one of the places they considered because we had relationships with those guys.

“Eric was a little bit different. Didn't recruit him as much. Didn't know him as well, but felt like there was an opportunity here and once he got in the portal, we reached out and expressed some interest and evaluated him and we thought he could help our football team,” Riley said. “They obviously know each other, they were kind of different classes. I don't know that one caused another to leave. It wasn't really a domino-effect type deal. I think it was three separate situations and they just happened to be from the same university.”

OU also added Arizona offensive lineman Robert Congel and Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens.