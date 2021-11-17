What did Caleb Williams text to his high school coach after losing to Baylor?

In the Sooners’ first loss this season, Williams was 9-of-18 passing for 142 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for only 17 yards to finish with 159 total yards.

During Tuesday’s news conference, Riley said that Williams got a little frustrated when he made some early mistakes. But the OU coach was quick to add that it wasn’t just Williams. The whole team struggled in the first half and scored only seven points.

“It's a learning experience. I've said it every week. I've said it when I've been here and he's thrown six touchdowns and everybody thinks he's the greatest football player to walk the planet,” Riley said. “Every situation for him right now is a learning experience. He's growing, he's learning and days like that, obviously, for his future development, could be more valuable than any of the really fun ones like we've had."

One of Williams’ top highlights was a Hail Mary completion to win a championship as a high school sophomore. The clock ran out and the quarterback unloaded a pass that traveled nearly 65 yards in the air before finding a Gonzaga receiver.

It was a Hollywood-type ending.