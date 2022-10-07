What can the 1998 Red River Showdown tell us about the 2022 edition and this version of OU?

Through the course of its 117-game history, dating back to the afternoon the football teams from Oklahoma and Texas met for the first time on Oct. 10, 1900, the Red River Showdown has delivered games befitting one of college football’s greatest rivalries.

In the past 50 years alone, there has been Horace Ivory’s 33-yard game-winning rushing score in 1975. The 15-15 tie, from which Barry Switzer still has a “red ass”, in 1984 and a 14-7 Sooners victory a year later in 1985. The 1996 overtime thriller. Quentin Griffin’s six touchdowns in 2000 and Roy Williams’ “Superman” play the next fall. Colt McCoy over Sam Bradford in a battle of eventual Heisman Trophy finalists in 2008.

And no matter where it ends, Caleb Williams’ story will always begin with his spark off the bench in last season’s furious comeback at the Cotton Bowl.

But this story isn’t about one of those games. This one is about Red River 1998.

The last time the Sooners and Longhorns (3-2) met with both schools sitting outside the AP Top 25, as the programs will again Saturday in Dallas (11 a.m., ABC), the contest proved largely unremarkable.

Each team entered with two losses, and the Longhorns dispatched the Sooners 34-3 on Oct. 10, 1998. Texas outgained OU with 448 yards to the Sooners’ 197. Ricky Williams, that year’s Heisman winner, went for 156 yards on the ground and two scores. OU’s only points came on Jeff Ferguson’s 47-yard, first-quarter field goal.

Kelly Gregg, an Oklahoma City-based radio personality who played defensive tackle for the Sooners from 1995-98, captured it eloquently.

“Ricky Williams running wild — God almighty,” he said this week. “We got skull-dragged.”

As OU once again heads across the Red River in Week 6, parallels can be found between the Sooners of then and now.

Like the 1998 OU team, this year’s Sooners meet Texas unranked. They also come in riding a two-game losing streak, just as OU did 24 years ago. And with the status of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel uncertain this weekend, this week’s Sooners (3-2) share similar offensive question marks, too.

“Hell, I knew if they scored 10 points on us we were going to be in trouble with the offense we were rolling out there,” Gregg said.

To be sure, members from OU’s 1998 team that went 5-6 in John Blake’s final season are firm to dispel tight connections with the Sooners of 2022 — “It’s different with (Brent) Venables, not even close now to when we were there,” said former tight end Jason Freeman.

But one more corollary fits: Like the 1998 team, these Sooners under their first-year head coach meet Texas in a season of transition. So, what can the 1998 Red River Showdown tell us about that edition and this version of OU?

The rivalry game of 1998, much like Saturday’s matchup, was colored by what came before it. Texas entered at 3-2 with losses to a pair of ranked opponents. OU came in on the back of consecutive defeats to California and Colorado, the start of a five-game skid.

Yet former defensive end Rocky Bright remembers going to the mall that week and seeing all the Sooners gear bought out. Elsewhere on the defensive line, Ryan Fisher, a native of Arlington, Texas, felt the energy of making his first start against the Longhorns. Freeman, the father of current Sooners walk-on freshman Gavin Freeman, remembers the same buzz on the bus ride to the stadium.

They all remember the tension in the tunnel, walking onto the field right alongside the Texas players in a custom that since has been phased out.

“I remember Ricky Williams saying to us ‘Don't hit me too hard today, guys,’” Bright recalled. “Totally totally harmless in what he’s saying. Then, you have any footage, you see he had a pretty decent game.”

Missing national rankings or national title stakes, Red River still felt like Red River.

“It’s a game we played for honor,” Bright said. “I don’t watch the Return of the Dragon or whatever they’re showing. But you play this game to win and you play this game for honor — like Hannibal Lecter, like Ghenghis Khan. You play this game for honor. It’s not just bragging rights. You’re playing this game for the Golden Hat.”

Nonetheless, in a series that has been split 41-41-5 between the schools since 1937, this particular matchup between OU and Texas was decidedly one-sided.

“It was a butt-kicking is what it was," Freeman said. "I think I even said then to the paper, somebody interviewed me, I said it was the most embarrassing loss that I had been a part of. To me, that game kind of summed it up that it was time for a change in this program and to get it back to where it needed to be."

Freeman understood, and still understands the impact a Red River result can hold.

He was there when OU completed its 11-point comeback in the overtime win over the Longhorns in 1996. And, in a week in which the Sooners come into Red River searching for answers following back-to-back conference losses, he can still remember the ramifications of a Red River defeat.

"When you lose to Texas, that’s when a lot of outside noise starts coming in," Freeman said. "That’s where it can get tough.”

By the same token, Bright looks back on the 31-point loss in 1998 as a building block for both the short and long term.

Two more OU losses followed the Texas defeat in 1998. Then came three wins among the Sooners' last four games, including a win over a bowl-eligible Texas Tech on the final day of the regular season in Blake's final game as head coach.

And two years later, under Blake's replacement, OU became national champions with Bob Stoops in charge.

"After a loss like that to Texas you start to clean these things up," Bright said. "That last game of the year we put it all together. And that left a good taste in our mouth. We had something to build on. And then you know this bright, young coach comes in from Florida and the rest is history.”

Thinking back on the past and onto what this Red River could mean for the Sooners — win or lose — Freeman summed up it.

"There’s two ways you can go: you can fight through it. Wake up in the morning, get to work and try to do all you can to win games. On the other side, you can quit. Not fight. Not complete," he said. "But it really can be a springboard."