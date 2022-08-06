What can Sooner Nation expect from Brent Venables? We polled Big 12 coaches, who talked current 'DNA' and SEC future

Brent Venables — a veteran football coach for nearly three decades — will be a first-time head coach during the 2022 season.

How well do Big 12 coaches think Venables will do guiding the Oklahoma program?

West Virginia’s Neal Brown is familiar with the 51-year-old who spent the past decade running Clemson’s defense.

The two crossed paths in the 2010 and 2011 seasons when Venables was OU’s defensive coordinator and Brown guided Texas Tech’s offense. Both coaches were also strong recruiters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“I’ve really watched his career blossom,” Brown said. “I was able to visit Clemson multiple times over the last five or six years, and I really have a ton of respect for how he goes about his program.”

Venables began his coaching career at Kansas State as a graduate assistant beginning in 1993 and linebackers coach in 1996. He joined OU’s staff in 1999, where he stayed through the 2011 campaign.

He had multiple opportunities to be a head coach after guiding the Tigers’ defense over the past decade but didn’t leave until the OU job opened up.

“He had a great deal of patience and had the confidence in himself that the right job was going to come along,” Brown said. “And it’s a great fit. Oklahoma is a great fit for Brent Venables. Brent Venables is a great fit for Oklahoma. He’s going to have a lot of success there. I have zero doubt about that.”

Texas Tech coach Sonny Dykes, like Brown, has battled against Venables in past seasons. Dykes was a Red Raiders offensive assistant between 2000-06.

Dykes mentioned that Venables’ defenses were “passionate and play hard.”

“I really think in a lot of ways, he understands Oklahoma’s football and appreciates the past,” Dykes said. “He also had the opportunity to go work for Dabo Sweeney, who I think is one of the elite coaches in college football.

“He’ll bring a lot of what has made Oklahoma successful through the years. He understands that DNA. I think he’ll bring some of the Clemson DNA. He’s going to coach the guys hard.

“I think he’ll be very successful. You know it’s going to be challenging as they move into the SEC. It’s a different landscape. Everybody thinks they know what it’s going to look like when these teams move in. I don’t think anybody really knows.

“But I think Oklahoma certainly has the tradition and certainly has the ability to recruit at that kind of level. I think Brent’s certainly the right guy to do it.”

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell met Venables when he spoke at Clemson four years ago.

“I think, from afar, I always had a ton of respect for him,” Campbell said. “I’m an Ohio guy and obviously I knew a lot about Coach (Bob) Stoops and how he built the Oklahoma program. I knew Coach Venables was a key piece at that time.”

Campbell said he hit it off when he met the former Clemson defensive coordinator.

“His energy, how he carries himself, what his purpose is in caring for people, you could tell that there was just a great genuineness about what he was and who he is,” Campbell said. “I’m sure that will only lead to great success for him as a head football coach.

“I’m really excited for him that he’s able to go home, a place where he’s got familiarity to start his head coaching career. I think it’s a great opportunity and he’ll do a great job.”

Kansas State will also be a special place for Venables after coaching and playing for the Wildcats (1990-91).

“I had the great fortune of speaking at a Clemson clinic when I was at (North Dakota State University) and spent some time with him,” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. “I know his history at K-State. I’m excited for him to get the opportunity.

“All of us in the profession where wondering when he was going to take a (coaching opportunity). I think he’s a great fit for Oklahoma and I’m excited for Brent.”