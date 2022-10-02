What are the biggest concerns for the Sooners after another loss in Week 5? Bright spots? And what's been the biggest OU surprise through five games?

Following a perfect 3-0 start in nonconference play, Oklahoma and coach Brent Venables have been tripped in consecutive weeks to open the 2022 Big 12 slate.

Saturday's 55-24 loss at TCU marked only the second time OU has dropped back-to-back regular season games since 1999 and send the Sooners into their Week 6 meeting with Texas searching for a first conference win.

Before OU dives into Red River on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC) Tulsa World beat writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman look at three key questions surrounding the Sooners after Week 5.

What should OU fans be more concerned about through five games and after Saturday's loss to TCU: the Sooners offense or its defense?

Eli Lederman: You know the children’s book “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”? That was OU’s defense on Saturday in Fort Worth. A week after they were exposed by Kansas State, the Sooners were once again picked apart by a mobile quarterback and offense with big play ability, this time by historic statistical proportions.

The 668 yards of offense TCU tallied are the fifth-most ever allowed by an OU defense. On only six other occasions have the Sooners given up more on the ground than the Horned Frogs 361 rushing yards. And not since Nov. 2014 have the Sooners lost a Big 12 game by a margin larger than Saturday’s 31 points.

Beyond the numbers, it’s the way the Sooners are getting beat that’s most concerning.

Of TCU’s eight touchdowns in Week 5, four came on plays of 62-plus yards In Week 4, Kansas State registered 17 plays of 15 yards or more including Adrian Martinez’s late 55-yard run. Whether you lean on the eye test or trust the analysis of defensive coordinator Ted Roof, the big plays are coming down to continued defensive lapses.

“Anytime somebody's that wide open, there was a mistake,” Roof said Saturday. “There was a bust and that's what happened. We’ve gotta get it fixed.”

As the first two weeks of Big 12 play have shown, OU has lots to sort out on defense. That should be of concern with four of the conference’s highest scoring offenses still ahead on the schedule.

Eric Bailey: Oklahoma’s defense is probably the bigger concern at this point, but the offensive struggles aren’t easy to ignore. OU has had issues with consistency this season. This was no more evident than the TCU loss when 12 of 16 drives didn’t go longer than 20 yards.

Dillon Gabriel’s injury status hasn’t been determined as of Sunday night. He entered concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head. The quarterback has shown effectiveness in the first three contests, but missed some key throws in a 41-34 loss to Kansas State and a few other passes in the 55-24 setback at TCU.

Some of the mistakes could have been chalked to building rapport with a new roster. But five games deep into the season, it’s difficult to wonder how much that would contribute to issues.

There have been some key pre-snap penalties that have driven opportunities away. But despite the problems, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby remains optimistic.

“We’re going to be fine. I think it’s a hard pill to swallow today. But our guys are a close group. A tough group. We’re going to bounce back and be ready to go,” Lebby said after Saturday’s loss.

Are there any bright spots to be found with the Sooners’ recent slump?

Bailey: Oklahoma’s commitment to the run game has been seen through good times (312 yards at Nebraska) and through tough times (13 carries for seven first-half rushing yards versus Kent State).

Eric Gray, who came off the field with an injury at TCU, is averaging a career-best 7.0 yards per carry. He rushed for 100-plus yards in three of the Sooners’ first five games. His improvement was noticed with each week.

Jovantae Barnes, a true freshman, has displayed strong signs and is the team’s second-leading rusher in terms of yards (223) and carries (44). Marcus Major has rushed 33 times for 164 yards.

The three players have improved as the games have passed.

Lederman: Let's hear it for Michael Turk. While OU has stumbled of late, the Sooners' sixth-year punter has maintained his place among the top specialists in the nation.

Of Turks' eight punts at TCU, three went for 50-plus yards — including a booming 60-yarder in the first quarter. Turk was also was responsible for handing the Horned Frogs all three of their worst starting positions on the day with punts that pinned the hosts once at their own 10-yard line and twice at the 11.

Now, through five weeks of the season, Turk sits No. 16 nationally averaging 45.8 yards per punt. And within the conference, the 2021 All-Big 12 punter has no match. Turk enters Week 6 leading he league in yards per attempt (45.8), punts of 50-plus yards (nine), touchbacks (5) and sits second in punts inside the 20-yard behind only Oklahoma State's Tom Hutton.

Under Venables, OU has placed a special emphasis on special teams. With the Sooners likely to find themselves in tight conference games, Turk's punting will matter.

Saturday’s Red River Rivalry matchup with Texas will mark the midway point in OU’s season. What’s been the most surprising element in the first half of the Sooners’ season?

Lederman: The lack of bite in the Sooners' passing game has stood out.

Among Big 12 offenses entering Week 6, OU ranks seventh in passing yards per game (260.6), fifth in yards per passing attempt (8.6) and last in completion percentage (62.5%). Nationally, the Sooners passing offense ranks No. 49, behind six conference rivals and a smattering of future SEC foes.

The first instinct in diagnosing OU's passing troubles is to look at Dillon Gabriel. Prior to his second quarter exit Saturday, the Sooners fourth-year quarterback completed only 44% of his passes with another series of misfires in Week 5.

Yet it's hard to fault a passer who is matching or bettering most of the numbers he put up at UCF and the Sooners couldn’t ask much more of Gabriel than 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions through five games.

Elsewhere, the Sooners are still seeking consistent production from its wide receivers beyond Marvin Mims. It’s telling that tight end Brayden Willis has more receptions (13) than Jalil Farooq, Theo Wease or Drake Stoops. Meanwhile, other attention, naturally, goes to offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, too.

"No rhythm. No flow. Not converting when we needed to. Not taking advantage of having really good field position,” Lebby said Saturday. “It was a lot of us.”

With a quarterback experienced in Lebby’s offense and weapons across the skill positions, the passing game appeared a likely strength for the Sooners preseason. It hasn’t been the case thus far.

Bailey: The team’s slow starts have been concerning, especially for an offense that had such a strong pedigree with Lebby. For four consecutive games, the opposing teams have scored first which has changed the game plan for the Sooners.

OU showed aggressiveness by choosing to play offense first after winning the coin flip against TCU (instead of deferring to the second half) and fumbled on the game’s third play.

There hasn’t been much flow on the opening series. The opening series for the past four games have resulted in Gabriel going 2-for-5 passing for 18 yards and two sacks. Eric Gray has run nine times for 36 yards.

An extended drive against Texas would go a long way toward success not only on Saturday but for the second half of the season.