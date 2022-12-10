What are Joe Castiglione's thoughts on 6-6 football season, Brent Venables' first year and the program's future?

Joe Castiglione understands that Oklahoma fans are disappointed by the football program’s 6-6 record this season.

The OU athletic director never mentioned the word “rebuilding” during a 15-minute exclusive interview with the Tulsa World on Saturday, but it’s easy to use that term after monitoring Brent Venables’ first season as head coach.

Patience is often needed when a heavy transition period hits a football team. At Oklahoma, where a six-loss season hasn’t been witnessed since 1998, this is uncharted territory for a generation of fans.

Castiglione still believes in his head coach, the football program and the future.

“I don’t say this in any kind of arrogant or braggadocios way, but we’re the University of Oklahoma,” Castiglione said. “We’re going to be outstanding. That’s our bar. And we’re going to continue to push and do the things that are necessary to make improvements in our program.”

Castiglione pointed out the final three regular-season losses, which were by three-point margins. Even if the team got a positive result in those close defeats to Baylor, West Virginia and Texas Tech, Castiglione said there still would be an aim for improvements.

Everything will continue to move forward.

A good example is the OU Board of Regents recently approving an architect selection for a football operations facility project. The new structure, according to Castiglione, will include updated facilities for strength and condition, recovery, nutrition, sports medicine and dining as well as meeting spaces, coaches’ offices and practice sites with “synergy amongst the indoor and the outdoor practice fields.”

Venables has been tested during his first season. He’s had to navigate good times (the three-game win streak to start the season) and tough times (back-to-back blowout losses to Texas and TCU).

The coach and athletic director have had weekly meetings. Castiglione said Venables’ focus, intensity and passion have not changed since his hiring last December.

All have gotten stronger.

“There were many situations that he faced during the year that you could see his dogged determination, his passion, his perspective,” Castiglione said. “As a leader, you have to be like that because people around you feed off of that.”

Venables’ recruiting ability is a big strength, and the OU athletic director said it’s something he knew about from the coach’s first 13 years (1999-2011) on campus.

When Castiglione was asked about Venables’ first year as a coach and the learning process, he was quick to add that the coaching staff had to learn to work together. Many first-year players also saw more action than anticipated.

“There are a lot of firsts,” Castiglione said. “You go through it. You prepare to be the best you can be while you are going through it and, as you experience it, you learn and you grow.

“In our world, sometimes you have to think about it as growing through some of the shortcomings because if you let mistakes stop your progress, then you cave into the mistake itself. We have to grow through that and move forward.

“Sports, like life, have those kind of moments where you come up short, you have a failure, but you have to learn from it and grow from it. If you fail, you fail forward. That’s when you know you’ve become better and stronger. That’s the mindset we’re always going to have.”

What is Castiglione’s message to fans about being patient during this time?

“I think sometimes it frustrates fans when we aren’t making excuses for anything,” he said. “It’s disappointing when we don’t reach the goals that we have for ourselves. But if you’re close to it and break it down, there are at least perspectives that create better understanding in certainly what we need to do to get better, which we’re always focused on doing.

“One thing about it, the commitment is absolutely the top of everything in how we consider how we improve our program. We feel great about the people we have in place, what we’re trying to do to support them and, ultimately, the No. 1 priority of our program is the players that we have, both in the program or those coming into the university.

“The future is very bright for the University of Oklahoma. Sometimes transitions create certain characteristics that have to be navigated and faced. One thing we’re doing is being very aggressive about how we take steps to get better.”