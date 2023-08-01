Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — The phrase on the tips of the tongues of Brent Venables and his staff of assistant coaches at the dawn of Oklahoma’s 2023 fall camp? Competitive depth.

The Sooners didn’t have enough of it in Venables’ debut season a year ago when OU stumbled to 6-7 and the program’s first losing season in 25 years. In 2023, it’s the Sooners’ newfound competitive depth that Venables and Co. hope can be a launching pad for a desperately needed turnaround campaign in Norman.

“I think we've made ourselves better,” Venables told reporters Tuesday.

After roughly 20 months in charge at OU, Venables approaches his second season on the sidelines of Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium having achieved a robust roster overhaul.

By the time the Sooners open fall camp Thursday, they’ll have signed more than 80 scholarship players between high school and transfer portal additions since Venables Dec. 2021 arrival.

Of the scholarship players on Lincoln Riley’s final OU team in 2021, only 21 remain with the program. By Venables’ math, 76% of the players currently listed on his roster are in their first or second seasons at OU.

Bottom line: The Sooners have undergone a widespread retool under Venables’ watch and OU heads into this fall more secure in the depth it carries into the coming season.

“I really feel like we've gotten better through both the high school and the transfer portal,” he said. “The test of time will really tell. But we brought in guys that have experience that again brought leadership qualities that you can develop.”

The confidence Venables holds in his upgraded roster in 2023 is shared by his key signal callers on both sides of the ball. On offense, coordinator Jeff Lebby steps into his second season back at OU with fewer established contributors — think Eric Gray, Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis — but a much deeper cast of potential producers.

Behind veteran running back Marcus Major, there’s second-year rushers Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk and freshmen newcomers Kalib Hicks and Daylan Smothers.

In the passing game, transfers Brenen Thompson and Andrel Anthony and freshman Jaquaize Pattaway make up three of the freshest faces in a wide open receiving corps.

And in Jackson Arnold, the Sooners return with sturdier depth behind starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

“We’ve got more than one guy in every single room and every single position that can go operate and can go play at a high level,” Lebby said. “And I think that today is a little different than where we were a year ago today.”

Defensively, Ted Roof enters his second campaign in Norman with 10-plus transfer newcomers and an infusion of potential first and second-year contributors that project as key pieces in the puzzle for a unit seeking a major U-turn in 2023.

“The theme of competition is true in a lot of positions for us,” the second-year coordinator said. “It's going to be brought out every day. You're going to be challenged. That's what guys that come to Oklahoma want. They want competition.

"If guys were scared of competition, they wouldn't come to the University of Oklahoma, neither would coaches.”

For Venables, the strength of the Sooners’ competitive depth extends beyond the field.

If 76% of his roster is in its first or second season at OU, 24% of the players under Venables’ watch make up a more established contingent of Sooners the second-year coach intends to lean on this fall.

“We actually have some experience in our systems,” Venables said. “In the weight room. In our X's and O's. (Our) culture. We have a small foundation of guys…They can teach the locker room culture, expectations in the weight room and certainly in the film room and then out on the practice field. That part is different.”

As Venables prepares for a second year in Norman with hefty expectations again looming over the Sooners, newfound depth and the comfort of another year in the system are helping anchor his confidence in what lies ahead for OU this fall.