Oklahoma stayed in the Sooner State to pluck its 17th member of the class of 2024.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald, a three-star safety from Westmoore High School, committed to the Sooners Monday evening, picking OU over Missouri, Houston and UNLV.

Per 247Sports, Patterson-McDonald is the No. 99 safety in the nation for his class and the No. 9 overall prospect in the state in 2024. Sooners defensive line coach Todd Bates served as his primary recruiter.

In Patterson-McDonald, OU adds a third secondary prospect to its fast-rising 2024 class that began the week as the 15th overall recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. He joins four-star safety Jaydan Hardy (Lewisville, Texas) and cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe (Queen Creek, Arizona) among the defensive backs currently committed to the Sooners in 2024.

Patterson-McDonald, who stands 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, will play his senior season at Westmoore this fall. As a junior in 2022, he tallied 108 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions.

In addition to finalists Missouri, Houston and UNLV, Patterson-McDonald held offers from the likes of Michigan State, Iowa State, Tulsa and Indiana.

