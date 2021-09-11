Western Carolina at OU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down
Story of the game
Never a doubt: Oklahoma did what you want to see top-5 teams do in games like this: It took care of business quickly.
The score was 7-0, Sooners, after their first drive, 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime. Statistics at the break showed the disparity in the two programs.
OU had 398 yards and 22 first downs. Western Carolina had 68 yards and three first downs.
Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler was 20-of-26 for 243 yards and five touchdowns before exiting at halftime. Catamounts QB Rogan Wells was 12-of-23 for 72 yards at the break.
OU tag team Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks combined for 122 rushing yards in the opening half. WCU rushed for minus-4 yards during the same span.
The mismatch didn’t get noticeably better in the second half and wound up 76-0.
Second down
Matchup that mattered
A No. 5-ranked FBS team vs. a struggling FCS squad: Sometimes it’s that simple.
OU has the skill to move the ball at will against strong defenses of similar talent. Lining up against a defense like Western Carolina’s — the Catamounts gave up 31 points to Eastern Kentucky last week, and 45, 49, 55 and 58 points to opponents last spring — is not a fair fight.
WCU has a little more going for it on offense, but again the Catamounts punching four or five levels above their weight trying to string together drives against a team like OU.
There are FCS teams who can hang with, and even beat, ranked FBS opponents. It has happened this season.
There was simply no way it was going to happen at Owen Field Saturday night.
Third down
Game MVP
That’s a tough one: Rattler’s stat line was most impressive. Gray carried nine times for 74 yards and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the first half. That was encouraging after the Tennessee transfer got off to an unsteady start opening week against Tulane.
Jadon Haselwood caught four first-half passes, two of them going for touchdowns. Freshman Mario Williams caught four more and scored for the second straight week.
Perrion Winfrey continued to be disruptive on OU’s defensive line. Freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman made four first-half tackles.
Gabe Brkic kicked a 56-yard field goal, tying his career long from the Tulane opener. That’s nine career field goals of 50-plus yards for the OU thunder foot.
Fourth down
What’s next
OU hosts Nebraska next Saturday at 11 a.m.: This looks awfully one-sided. Nebraska was a mess in losing its season-opening loss at Illinois, putting fourth-year head coach Scott Frost on job watch. Frost needs the best game of quarterback Adrian Martinez’s career to hang in next week. That’s a tough ask for a QB who has been inconsistent since a promising freshman season in 2018.
The Sooners should be just fine on the field. Pay plenty of attention to the sidelines. There should be a stream of dignitaries in town, from both programs, for the 50th anniversary of the famed Game of the Century.
