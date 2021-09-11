Western Carolina at OU: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down

Never a doubt: Oklahoma did what you want to see top-5 teams do in games like this: It took care of business quickly.

The score was 7-0, Sooners, after their first drive, 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime. Statistics at the break showed the disparity in the two programs.

OU had 398 yards and 22 first downs. Western Carolina had 68 yards and three first downs.

Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler was 20-of-26 for 243 yards and five touchdowns before exiting at halftime. Catamounts QB Rogan Wells was 12-of-23 for 72 yards at the break.

OU tag team Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks combined for 122 rushing yards in the opening half. WCU rushed for minus-4 yards during the same span.

The mismatch didn’t get noticeably better in the second half and wound up 76-0.

A No. 5-ranked FBS team vs. a struggling FCS squad: Sometimes it’s that simple.