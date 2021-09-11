Western Carolina at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

WESTERN CAROLINA AT NO. 4 OKLAHOMA

6 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

TV: PPV

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Records: Western Carolina 0-1, Oklahoma 1-0

Last meeting: First meeting between the schools

FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny and HOT, kickoff temp 94°

Four downs

First down — Top storyline

Focus on self

There will be no surprises in Saturday’s matchup against the FCS opponent. That immediately puts the Oklahoma coaches’ focus on their own team. A position group to watch will be the Sooners’ offensive line. Not only should the group dominate against the Catamounts, execution will be important. A September game against a mismatched opponent cannot be reason for going through the motions.

Second down — Key matchup

OU’s secondary against Western Carolina passing game