Western Carolina at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
Western Carolina at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

WESTERN CAROLINA AT NO. 4 OKLAHOMA

6 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

TV: PPV

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Western Carolina 0-1, Oklahoma 1-0

Last meeting: First meeting between the schools

FOX23 James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny and HOT, kickoff temp 94°

Four downs

First down — Top storyline

Focus on self

There will be no surprises in Saturday’s matchup against the FCS opponent. That immediately puts the Oklahoma coaches’ focus on their own team. A position group to watch will be the Sooners’ offensive line. Not only should the group dominate against the Catamounts, execution will be important. A September game against a mismatched opponent cannot be reason for going through the motions.

Second down — Key matchup

OU’s secondary against Western Carolina passing game

Lincoln Riley mentioned on Thursday afternoon that he wants his secondary to play more aggressive in coverage than it did in the season-opening win against Tulane. Better adjustments and communication are needed on the back end. The coach wants his team to play with more of a sense of urgency.

Third down — Player to watch

RB Kennedy Brooks

The running back showed sparks of his 2019 days in the Tulane game. The redshirt junior finished with 14 carries for 87 yards including a 32-yard gain. His time will probably be limited against Western Carolina, but look for him to make the most out of his opportunities.

Fourth down — Who wins and why

A mismatch from opening kickoff

From Guerin Emig: This one isn’t going to wind up 40-35. Tulane made things tough for OU where Western Carolina simply cannot. Will Sooner fans feel better about their team’s long-term prospects as a result? No. But they’ll relax a little at least.

FBS power 54, FCS cupcake 7

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

